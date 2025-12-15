EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN to Euro Conversion Table
EDX to EUR Conversion Table
- 1 EDX0.02 EUR
- 2 EDX0.04 EUR
- 3 EDX0.06 EUR
- 4 EDX0.08 EUR
- 5 EDX0.10 EUR
- 6 EDX0.12 EUR
- 7 EDX0.14 EUR
- 8 EDX0.16 EUR
- 9 EDX0.18 EUR
- 10 EDX0.20 EUR
- 50 EDX1.00 EUR
- 100 EDX2.01 EUR
- 1,000 EDX20.05 EUR
- 5,000 EDX100.25 EUR
- 10,000 EDX200.51 EUR
The table above displays real-time EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN to Euro (EDX to EUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 EDX to 10,000 EDX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked EDX amounts using the latest EUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom EDX to EUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
EUR to EDX Conversion Table
- 1 EUR49.87 EDX
- 2 EUR99.74 EDX
- 3 EUR149.6 EDX
- 4 EUR199.4 EDX
- 5 EUR249.3 EDX
- 6 EUR299.2 EDX
- 7 EUR349.1 EDX
- 8 EUR398.9 EDX
- 9 EUR448.8 EDX
- 10 EUR498.7 EDX
- 50 EUR2,493 EDX
- 100 EUR4,987 EDX
- 1,000 EUR49,873 EDX
- 5,000 EUR249,365 EDX
- 10,000 EUR498,730 EDX
The table above shows real-time Euro to EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EUR to EDX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 EUR to 10,000 EUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN you can get at current rates based on commonly used EUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) is currently trading at € 0.02 EUR , reflecting a 12.17% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at €3.71K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of €0.00 EUR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Price page.
0.00 EUR
Circulation Supply
3.71K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 EUR
Market Cap
12.17%
Price Change (1D)
€ 0.02574
24H High
€ 0.019384
24H Low
The EDX to EUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN's fluctuations against EUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN price.
EDX to EUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 EDX = 0.02 EUR | 1 EUR = 49.87 EDX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 EDX to EUR is 0.02 EUR.
Buying 5 EDX will cost 0.10 EUR and 10 EDX is valued at 0.20 EUR.
1 EUR can be traded for 49.87 EDX.
50 EUR can be converted to 2,493 EDX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 EDX to EUR has changed by +45.71% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 12.17%, reaching a high of 0.02190902240753517 EUR and a low of 0.016499008949015605 EUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 EDX was 0.007068085550589435 EUR, which represents a +183.68% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, EDX has changed by 0.002995254462009179 EUR, resulting in a +17.56% change in its value.
All About EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX)
Now that you have calculated the price of EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX), you can learn more about EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN directly at MEXC. Learn about EDX past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN, trading pairs, and more.
EDX to EUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) has fluctuated between 0.016499008949015605 EUR and 0.02190902240753517 EUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.012932621851596323 EUR to a high of 0.02190902240753517 EUR. You can view detailed EDX to EUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|€ 0.01
|€ 0.01
|€ 0.01
|€ 0.01
|Low
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|Average
|€ 0.01
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|Volatility
|+30.27%
|+65.23%
|+240.44%
|+111.44%
|Change
|+12.18%
|+45.71%
|+183.68%
|+17.56%
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Price Forecast in EUR for 2026 and 2030
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential EDX to EUR forecasts for the coming years:
EDX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN could reach approximately €0.02 EUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
EDX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, EDX may rise to around €0.03 EUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
EDX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
EDX/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of EDX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell EDX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore EDX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN
Looking to add EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN › or Get started now ›
EDX and EUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) vs USD: Market Comparison
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.023557
- 7-Day Change: +45.71%
- 30-Day Trend: +183.68%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including EDX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EUR, the USD price of EDX remains the primary market benchmark.
[EDX Price] [EDX to USD]
Euro (EUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EUR/USD): 1.1747292249136574
- 7-Day Change: +1.02%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.02%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of EDX.
- A weaker EUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy EDX securely with EUR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the EDX to EUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) and Euro (EUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in EDX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the EDX to EUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EUR's strength. When EUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like EDX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for EDX may rise, impacting its conversion to EUR.
Convert EDX to EUR Instantly
Use our real-time EDX to EUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert EDX to EUR?
Enter the Amount of EDX
Start by entering how much EDX you want to convert into EUR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live EDX to EUR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date EDX to EUR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about EDX and EUR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add EDX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy EDX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the EDX to EUR exchange rate calculated?
The EDX to EUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of EDX (often in USD or USDT), converted to EUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the EDX to EUR rate change so frequently?
EDX to EUR rate changes so frequently because both EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN and Euro are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed EDX to EUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the EDX to EUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the EDX to EUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert EDX to EUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my EDX to EUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of EDX against EUR over time?
You can understand the EDX against EUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the EDX to EUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EUR, impacting the conversion rate even if EDX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the EDX to EUR exchange rate?
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the EDX to EUR rate.
Can I compare the EDX to EUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the EDX to EUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the EDX to EUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the EDX to EUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target EDX to EUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN and the Euro?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting EDX to EUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EUR into EDX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is EDX to EUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor EDX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, EDX to EUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the EDX to EUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive EDX to EUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN News and Market Updates
