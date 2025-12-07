Who Is King Kylie? What To Know About Kylie Jenner’s Alter Ego.

Topline The youngest sibling of the generation of the Kardashian-Jenner family that rose to stardom released her first song Tuesday under the decade-old moniker "King Kylie" that she once used to help launch her billion-dollar cosmetics company and cement her relationship with rapper Tyga. Kylie Jenner at the Miu Miu fashion show on Oct. 6, 2025 in Paris, France. WWD via Getty Images Key Facts Kylie Jenner, 28, released "Fourth Strike" with pop duo Terror Jr at midnight on Tuesday under the name "King Kylie," a nickname she donned in the mid 2010s that is now widely used to refer to her edgiest era, full of brightly colored hair, grungy streetwear and the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Jenner's chronically online fans referred to her as King Kylie from roughly 2014 to 2016 when her public persona was defined by brightly colored wigs, graphic T-shirts, durags, beanies. eyelash extensions, thick eyebrows and oversized, perfectly-lined lips (a signature that led to the creation of the Kylie Lip Kit in 2015, which evolved into Kylie Cosmetics). The name was a nod to her then-relationship with Tyga, who went by "King Gold Chains" at the time, and Jenner famously changed her instagram handle to @kingkylie briefly in 2015. Jenner has referenced her King Kylie era over the years by posting with colorful hair and other hallmarks of the time, and the release of "Fourth Strike" is the ultimate hit of nostalgia for early Kardashian-Jenner fans. The song, the first she's ever released, is part of an extensive marketing campaign for a King Kylie Collection of cosmetics she'll put out later this week to mark 10 years of her company, which was valued at just over $1 billion in a 2019 buyout deal with Coty Inc. The track is a nod to the…