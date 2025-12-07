The post ENA and EIGEN drive $218M in weekly token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency markets face $218 million in token unlocks between December 1 and December 8, according to Tokenomist data. Ethena (ENA) and EigenLayer (EIGEN) lead one-time cliff releases exceeding $5 million each. The combined cliff unlocks total $72.18 million across two major projects. Linear daily distributions above $1 million include Solana, TRUMP, Worldcoin, Dogecoin, Aster and Avalanche totaling $145.88 million. Ethena leads token unlocks with $52.63 million release Ethena is executing the largest token unlock that is scheduled between December 1 and December 8. According to the tracking on Tokenomist, the project is releasing 212.50 million ENA tokens valued at $52.63 million. The distribution represents 3.04% of the total supply entering circulation simultaneously. The December unlock was part of Ethena’s vesting schedule set since the launch of the project. The token distribution common in token distribution involves vesting portions for the team, early investors, development, and community rewards. 212.50 million tokens form one tranche in a multi-year vesting timeline. On a percentage basis, ENA’s 3.04% supply impact ranks lower than EIGEN. The absolute dollar value of $52.63 million exceeds all other scheduled releases during the period. EigenLayer has scheduled a 36.82 million token release valued at $19.55 million. This distribution represents 10.79% of the total supply. Projects with smaller circulating supplies face proportionally larger impacts from scheduled releases. The value of $19.55 million positions EIGEN as the second-largest cliff unlock of the week. The 10.79% supply increase tests market absorption capacity over a short timeframe. Linear token unlocks total $145.88 million across six projects Solana leads with 489,210 SOL tokens worth $62.85 million over the seven-day period. This is the largest linear unlock in terms of dollar value. TRUMP token follows with 4.89 million tokens valued at $28.32 million through gradual daily vesting. Worldcoin comes in third with 37.23 million tokens…

