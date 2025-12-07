zkSync Lite to shut down in 2026 under planned phase-out

zkSync has started preparing the retirement of its original ZK-rollup, setting up a transition to more advanced infrastructure across its network. Summary zkSync Lite will be deprecated in 2026 under a planned shutdown process. Funds remain safe, and a migration guide will arrive next year. The ecosystem is focusing on zkSync Era, the ZK Stack, and cross-chain upgrades. In a Dec. 7 post on X, zkSync said it plans to deprecate zkSync Lite, also known as zkSync 1.0, sometime in 2026. The team called it a planned and orderly shutdown for a system that launched in 2020 and helped validate many of the ideas behind modern zero-knowledge rollups. Transition from legacy infrastructure Nothing changes for users today. zkSync (ZK) Lite remains online, withdrawals to Ethereum (ETH) continue to work, and funds are safe. The team will publish a full deprecation timeline and migration guide next year, including steps for users and developers to move to zkSync Era or other chains built with the ZK Stack. 📌In 2026, we plan to deprecate ZKsync Lite (aka ZKsync 1.0), the original ZK-rollup we launched on Ethereum. This is a planned, orderly sunset for a system that has served its purpose and does not affect any other ZKsync systems. — ZKsync (@zksync) December 7, 2025 zkSync Lite processed more than a billion transactions during its lifetime but now sees fewer than 200 daily transactions. The team said maintaining legacy infrastructure no longer aligns with its focus on Era, Prividiums, and a broader network of ZK chains. Around $50 million in assets are currently bridged to zkSync Lite. These funds remain accessible, and users can withdraw to Ethereum at any time. The team recommends preparing for migration once guidance is released to avoid last-minute congestion in 2026. A comprehensive transition plan is expected in early…