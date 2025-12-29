Bitcoin vertoonde deze week een opvallende on-chain activiteit: twee wallets die meer dan dertien jaar stillagen, verplaatsten elk circa 1.000 BTC. Het gaat om Casascius coins, fysieke munten met een hologram dat de private key verbergt. Deze verplaatsingen roepen vragen op over het doel ervan: of ze richting exchanges, custody diensten of nieuwe cold wallets gingen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor merkbaar reageren? Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Oude Casascius coins verplaatst na dertien jaar inactiviteit De detectie van deze transacties kwam via TimechainBot, dat alerts uitstuurt wanneer oude wallets plotseling actief worden. Deze twee transacties verschenen in opeenvolgende blokken en stopten daarmee een inactiviteit van meer dan dertien jaar. Casascius coins zijn inmiddels vooral verzamelobjecten geworden, maar de onderliggende BTC blijft volledig bruikbaar zodra de private key in een wallet wordt ingevoerd. On-chain analisten volgen nu de route van deze fondsen. De eerste observaties laten zien dat de crypto’s niet direct naar een grote exchange zijn gestuurd. Dat helpt om te bepalen of de beweging mogelijk verkoopdruk kan veroorzaken. In eerdere jaren leidde de activatie van oude wallets soms tot speculatie over intenties van early adopters. Een verplaatsing naar een vers wallet adres zonder verdere actie wordt vaak geïnterpreteerd als een herstructurering van opslag. Terwijl een directe doorstroming naar een exchange meestal als een signaal wordt gezien dat een holder liquiditeit zoekt. De timing maakt het voor crypto-analisten extra interessant. Grote BTC ontwakingen vallen vaker samen met periodes waarin de marktstructuren veranderen. Hoewel dit niet automatisch een koersreactie betekent, wordt het door veel professionele partijen wel meegenomen in hun bredere analyse van liquiditeit en aanbod op de cryptomarkt. JUST IN: Two Bitcoin Casascius coins just moved after being dormant for more than 13 years Casascius coins are physical coins loaded with Bitcoin and secured by a hidden private key Each one holds 1,000 Bitcoin worth $89 MILLION h/t @SaniExp pic.twitter.com/U5VvhOtRsx — Bitcoin Archive (@BitcoinArchive) December 6, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De langste government shutdown in de geschiedenis van de VS is eindelijk achter de rug. Dat zorgt ervoor dat er eindelijk weer vooruitgang geboekt kan worden. Dit is erg bullish voor crypto, en dus gaan wereldberoemde traders ineens all-in op altcoins als XRP. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet… Continue reading Test de Bitcoin koers $87.000 door stijgende USDT dominantie in de afgelopen weken? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Bitcoin koers: analist vergelijkt de USDT dominantie met eerdere BTC cycli Een tweede ontwikkeling komt van technisch analist Titan of Crypto. Volgens hem laat de huidige marktstructuur een duidelijke afwijking zien tussen de trend van Bitcoin en de beweging in USDT dominantie. USDT dominantie meet welk percentage van de totale cryptomarkt uit USDT bestaat. Als deze dominantie stijgt terwijl de BTC koers blijft klimmen, betekent dit dat stablecoins relatief dominanter worden binnen de cryptomarkt. In eerdere Bitcoin cycli gebeurde dit in fases waarin traders winst namen of kapitaal als minder risicovol positioneerden. Titan verwijst naar een soortgelijk patroon dat ontstond in de aanloop naar de Bitcoin piek in 2021. In beide gevallen liep de BTC trend op, terwijl de dalende lijn in USDT dominantie kantelde en begon te stijgen. Volgens hem is dit een teken dat kapitaal zich anders gedraagt dan de candle structuur op hogere timeframes laat zien. Zijn grafiek toont dat deze divergentie nu opnieuw zichtbaar wordt. Dit is controleerbare on-chain informatie, waardoor het een relevant signaal is binnen zijn analyse. Hij benadrukt bovendien dat er een verdere bevestiging nodig is op basis van aankomende candles rond belangrijke supportzones. De relatie tussen de trend en stablecoin gedrag wordt door veel professionele traders meegenomen, omdat het inzicht geeft in liquiditeitsstromen en de positie van grote marktpartijen. #Bitcoin #USDTDominance#BTC could have entered a bear market in the first week of November. pic.twitter.com/uLYTJzB90E — Titan of Crypto (@Washigorira) December 6, 2025 BTC blijft onder druk bij de weerstand rond $90.000 Trader Ted Pillows richt zich op een compleet ander onderdeel van de structuur. Volgens hem blijft de BTC marktdynamiek gevoelig zolang de Bitcoin koers onder de prijsregio rond $90.000 handelt. De recente opleving vanaf het gebied rond $88.000 toont dat er nog altijd vraag naar BTC in die prijszone zit. Toch noemt Ted de grens van $90.000 een kortetermijn schakel. Een overtuigende candle boven dit niveau verandert de Bitcoin marktdynamiek omdat daarboven meerdere kleine supplyzones liggen die eerder voor afwijzingen zorgden. Boven $90.000 wijst zijn grafiek op ruimte richting een prijsgebied in de lage $90.000, waar eerder veel handelsvolume was. De grotere weerstandscluster ligt hoger, in een prijsband die begint rond $98.000 en doorloopt tot ongeveer $102.000. $BTC retested the $88,000 level and then had a bounceback. Bitcoin now needs to reclaim the $90,000 level for some upside. A failure to reclaim it will push BTC towards the $87,000-$88,000 level again. pic.twitter.com/oIgJLfPSy9 — Ted (@TedPillows) December 6, 2025 Dit is een gebied waar volgens zijn volumeanalyse veel aanbod ligt. De BTC koers heeft dit gebied meerdere keren geraakt zonder een duidelijke doorbraak. Als de Bitcoin koers onder $90.000 blijft, verwacht Ted dat BTC binnen hetzelfde bereik blijft bewegen. Een hertest richting $87.000 tot $88.000 is dan logisch binnen deze structuur. Onder dit niveau bevindt zich een oudere consolidatiezone in de lage $80.000 regio. Dit gebied diende eerder als basis voor een koersstijging en wordt daarom als een belangrijke demandzone in zijn analyse gezien. Blik op de verwachte Bitcoin marktontwikkelingen De BTC markt opent de week met twee goed te volgen drijfveren. Er is zeldzame on-chain activiteit door het verplaatsen van oude Casascius holdings, en er zijn uiteenlopende technische interpretaties van de huidige Bitcoin-structuur. De ene crypto-analist wijst op een mogelijke trendafwijking door de stijgende USDT dominantie. De ander focust op de candle structuur rond $90.000 en de supplyzones daarboven. De komende candles bepalen of BTC de bovengrens van het prijsbereik terugwint, of dat de Bitcoin prijs richting de lagere zones beweegt. De belangrijkste BTC niveaus die momenteel worden gevolgd, zijn $90.000 als weerstand en $87.000 tot $88.000 als demandgebied. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Test de Bitcoin koers $87.000 door stijgende USDT dominantie in de afgelopen weken? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

De financiële druk in de Verenigde Staten blijft maar toenemen en dat merk je overal terug. De staatsschuld groeit zo hard dat het niet meer voelt als een achtergrondcijfer, maar als iets dat dagelijks doorwerkt in hoe beleggers zich gedragen. Traditionele markten reageren schokkerig op elk nieuw signaal uit Washington, terwijl crypto opvallend rustig blijft liggen. Dat maakt de sector interessant voor mensen die simpelweg een plek zoeken waar niet elke beleidsbeweging meteen doorwerkt in de koers. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Amerikaanse staatsschuld bereikt nieuw niveau van druk De Amerikaanse staatsschuld loopt inmiddels zo ver op dat de hogere rentelasten direct voelbaar worden in de begroting. Een steeds groter deel van het geld gaat naar het betalen van bestaande schulden, waardoor er minder ruimte overblijft voor investeringen waar het land normaal gesproken juist op vooruitgaat. Projecten rond infrastructuur, zorg en innovatie komen daardoor vaker op de lange baan. Het gevolg is dat de overheid steeds minder bouwt aan groei en zich vooral bezighoudt met kosten beheersen. Dat zet druk op het economische fundament en zorgt ervoor dat beleggers voorzichtiger worden in hun keuzes. When interest on the National debt plus the operating costs exceed the loans, the American government will collapse. We are probably the collateral for the loans, so new owners will change everything. How high does the debt have to be? $50T? $60T? — Woody Truelove (@WoodyTruelove) December 6, 2025 Wereldwijde effecten van een wankel Amerikaans schuldenpad Omdat de dollar de spil vormt van de internationale handel, zijn de gevolgen van de Amerikaanse schulden meteen te voelen in de rest van de wereld. Zodra er twijfels ontstaan over de Amerikaanse financiële stabiliteit, reageren markten direct. Obligatieprijzen verschuiven, valuta’s komen onder druk te staan en centrale banken passen hun plannen aan om risico’s beter op te vangen. Vooral landen die sterk afhankelijk zijn van de dollar merken dat sneller. Daardoor ontstaat er wereldwijd een soort voorzichtige houding, waarbij investeerders scherper letten op ontwikkelingen in de Verenigde Staten. Waarom crypto terrein wint wanneer financiële druk toeneemt In een markt die steeds gevoeliger wordt voor politieke en economische signalen zoeken veel beleggers naar plekken die losstaan van nationale begrotingen. Crypto past daar goed bij. Bitcoin wordt gezien als een digitaal schaarste-asset dat minder meebeweegt met beleidskeuzes. Stablecoins bieden juist rust: hun waarde blijft stabiel, waardoor ze handig zijn voor betalingen en het tijdelijk parkeren van vermogen. Omdat crypto wereldwijd draait zonder afhankelijk te zijn van één economisch systeem, voelt de sector voor veel gebruikers als een flexibel alternatief in tijden waarin traditionele structuren onder spanning staan. Amerikaanse instituties zetten volgende stap richting crypto-adoptie In de Verenigde Staten groeit het besef dat crypto een blijvende rol speelt in de financiële wereld. Instellingen bouwen aan betrouwbare handelsplatforms, veilige opslagoplossingen en duidelijke procedures om aan de regels te voldoen. Daardoor ontstaat een omgeving waarin grote partijen eenvoudiger kunnen instappen. Steeds meer institutionele beleggers verkennen bitcoinproducten of gebruiken stablecoins in hun dagelijkse financiële processen. Het versterkt het idee dat crypto niet langer iets is dat aan de rand van de markt hangt, maar een serieuze toevoeging vormt aan bestaande systemen. We just had 3 trillion-dollar institutions opening up to crypto in a single week $11T Vanguard is opening access to crypto ETFs to its 50M clients $1.8T Bank of America is recommending 4% portfolio allocation to crypto pic.twitter.com/hJKcM8HTyS — IFEANYI UMEOKECHUKWU (@APISOXCHANGE) December 6, 2025 Wat deze verschuiving betekent voor beleggers en markten De snel stijgende Amerikaanse staatsschuld en de internationale impact daarvan zorgen ervoor dat alternatieven meer aandacht krijgen. Crypto past goed in die beweging doordat het flexibiliteit biedt en minder afhankelijk is van traditionele financiële keuzes. De groeiende interesse vanuit institutionele partijen geeft beleggers extra vertrouwen om digitale assets een plek te geven binnen hun portefeuille. Terwijl klassieke systemen onder druk blijven staan, groeit de interesse in markten die onafhankelijker opereren en inspelen op een wereld die steeds sneller beweegt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Waarom de stijgende Amerikaanse schulden crypto steeds meer in beeld brengen is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.