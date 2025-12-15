The post ENA Breakout Signals Potential Bullish Recovery Amid Whale Withdrawals and Long Bias appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena’s ENA token is experiencing bullish momentum due to a major whale withdrawal of 1.59 billion ENA tokens valued at $443.33 million from Coinbase Prime, signaling strong confidence. Traders are shifting to long positions at 71.67%, with open interest rising 3.90% to $358.85 million, supporting potential price extension up to 191% if key resistances hold. Whale Activity Boosts Confidence: Contributors moved 1.59B ENA from Coinbase Prime, a move often indicating anticipation of positive developments in the Ethena ecosystem. Traders Favor Longs: Binance data shows 71.67% long exposure, with a Long/Short Ratio of 2.53, reflecting renewed bullish sentiment. Technical Breakout: ENA escaped a descending channel, with Directional Movement Index confirming buyer control and potential for 191% upside, per TradingView analysis. Discover why Ethena’s ENA price is surging with whale buys and trader longs. Analyze breakout signals and open interest growth for your next crypto move—stay ahead in 2025 markets! What is Driving the Bullish Momentum in Ethena’s ENA Price? Ethena’s ENA price is gaining traction following a significant withdrawal of 1.59 billion ENA tokens, valued at approximately $443.33 million, from Coinbase Prime by key contributors. This large-scale repositioning by whales typically underscores confidence in upcoming ecosystem advancements. Buyers have defended critical demand zones, preventing seller dominance and fostering a reversal pattern that could propel ENA toward higher levels if resistances at $0.300 and $0.3462 are flipped to support. How Are Whale Movements Influencing ENA’s Market Position? Whale activity has reshaped ENA’s trajectory, as the recent transfer highlights strategic accumulation rather than liquidation. According to on-chain data from platforms like CryptoQuant, such movements often precede periods of price appreciation when paired with sustained buying pressure. In this instance, the withdrawal coincided with price stabilization in the demand zone, where each retest has elicited stronger buyer responses. This pattern suggests that large holders…

