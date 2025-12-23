ERA to Ghanaian Cedi Conversion Table
ERA to GHS Conversion Table
- 1 ERA2.14 GHS
- 2 ERA4.28 GHS
- 3 ERA6.41 GHS
- 4 ERA8.55 GHS
- 5 ERA10.69 GHS
- 6 ERA12.83 GHS
- 7 ERA14.96 GHS
- 8 ERA17.10 GHS
- 9 ERA19.24 GHS
- 10 ERA21.38 GHS
- 50 ERA106.88 GHS
- 100 ERA213.76 GHS
- 1,000 ERA2,137.62 GHS
- 5,000 ERA10,688.10 GHS
- 10,000 ERA21,376.20 GHS
The table above displays real-time ERA to Ghanaian Cedi (ERA to GHS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ERA to 10,000 ERA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ERA amounts using the latest GHS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ERA to GHS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GHS to ERA Conversion Table
- 1 GHS0.4678 ERA
- 2 GHS0.9356 ERA
- 3 GHS1.403 ERA
- 4 GHS1.871 ERA
- 5 GHS2.339 ERA
- 6 GHS2.806 ERA
- 7 GHS3.274 ERA
- 8 GHS3.742 ERA
- 9 GHS4.210 ERA
- 10 GHS4.678 ERA
- 50 GHS23.39 ERA
- 100 GHS46.78 ERA
- 1,000 GHS467.8 ERA
- 5,000 GHS2,339 ERA
- 10,000 GHS4,678 ERA
The table above shows real-time Ghanaian Cedi to ERA (GHS to ERA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GHS to 10,000 GHS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much ERA you can get at current rates based on commonly used GHS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
ERA (ERA) is currently trading at GH¢ 2.14 GHS , reflecting a -3.77% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at GH¢-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of GH¢-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ERA Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-3.77%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The ERA to GHS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ERA's fluctuations against GHS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ERA price.
ERA to GHS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ERA = 2.14 GHS | 1 GHS = 0.4678 ERA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ERA to GHS is 2.14 GHS.
Buying 5 ERA will cost 10.69 GHS and 10 ERA is valued at 21.38 GHS.
1 GHS can be traded for 0.4678 ERA.
50 GHS can be converted to 23.39 ERA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ERA to GHS has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.77%, reaching a high of -- GHS and a low of -- GHS.
One month ago, the value of 1 ERA was -- GHS, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ERA has changed by -- GHS, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About ERA (ERA)
Now that you have calculated the price of ERA (ERA), you can learn more about ERA directly at MEXC. Learn about ERA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy ERA, trading pairs, and more.
ERA to GHS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ERA (ERA) has fluctuated between -- GHS and -- GHS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.996018324628284 GHS to a high of 2.3800422815232833 GHS. You can view detailed ERA to GHS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|GH¢ 2.15
|GH¢ 2.37
|GH¢ 3.39
|GH¢ 6.91
|Low
|GH¢ 2.03
|GH¢ 1.92
|GH¢ 1.92
|GH¢ 1.92
|Average
|GH¢ 2.15
|GH¢ 2.15
|GH¢ 2.6
|GH¢ 3.62
|Volatility
|+4.51%
|+16.82%
|+47.47%
|+71.19%
|Change
|-4.15%
|-6.20%
|-28.67%
|-69.07%
ERA Price Forecast in GHS for 2026 and 2030
ERA’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ERA to GHS forecasts for the coming years:
ERA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, ERA could reach approximately GH¢2.24 GHS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ERA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ERA may rise to around GH¢2.73 GHS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ERA Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ERA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ERA/USDT
|Trade
ERA/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ERA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ERA is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ERA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ERAUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
BERAUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
BERAUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ERA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ERA futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy ERA
Looking to add ERA to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy ERA › or Get started now ›
ERA and GHS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ERA (ERA) vs USD: Market Comparison
ERA Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1887
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ERA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GHS, the USD price of ERA remains the primary market benchmark.
[ERA Price] [ERA to USD]
Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GHS/USD): 0.08832697231921015
- 7-Day Change: -1.63%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.63%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GHS means you will pay less to get the same amount of ERA.
- A weaker GHS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ERA securely with GHS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ERA to GHS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ERA (ERA) and Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ERA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ERA to GHS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GHS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GHS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GHS's strength. When GHS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ERA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ERA, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ERA may rise, impacting its conversion to GHS.
Convert ERA to GHS Instantly
Use our real-time ERA to GHS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ERA to GHS?
Enter the Amount of ERA
Start by entering how much ERA you want to convert into GHS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ERA to GHS Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ERA to GHS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ERA and GHS.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ERA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ERA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ERA to GHS exchange rate calculated?
The ERA to GHS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ERA (often in USD or USDT), converted to GHS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ERA to GHS rate change so frequently?
ERA to GHS rate changes so frequently because both ERA and Ghanaian Cedi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ERA to GHS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ERA to GHS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ERA to GHS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ERA to GHS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ERA to GHS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ERA against GHS over time?
You can understand the ERA against GHS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ERA to GHS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GHS, impacting the conversion rate even if ERA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ERA to GHS exchange rate?
ERA halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ERA to GHS rate.
Can I compare the ERA to GHS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ERA to GHS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ERA to GHS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the ERA price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ERA to GHS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GHS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ERA to GHS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences ERA and the Ghanaian Cedi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ERA and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ERA to GHS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GHS into ERA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ERA to GHS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ERA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ERA to GHS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ERA to GHS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GHS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ERA to GHS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
ERA News and Market Updates
The 2026 Streaming Meta: Why Viewbots.com is the Ultimate Growth Engine for Twitch and Kick
The digital landscape of 2026 has fundamentally changed the “get famous” playbook for live streamers. We are no longer in the era of simple scripts and basic2025/12/23
ZKsync Cuts Etherscan to Push Native Infrastructure, Eyes Token Utility in 2026
ZKsync will end Etherscan support for the ZKsync Era on January 7, 2026. Block, transaction, and contract data will move fully to the ZKsync native explorer. Developers2025/12/23
Zebec Network: How Real-Time Payments Are Redefining Web3
Zebec Network is stepping up as one of the most innovative blockchain protocols designed to transform how money moves in the digital era. Traditional financial2025/12/23
