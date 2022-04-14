ERA (ERA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ERA (ERA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ERA (ERA) Information Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that's making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction. Official Website: https://www.caldera.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1eonRqRbuxcAseUf8CyVt5XKbIKMb5K9ryLU6KMKoHT8/edit?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xE2AD0BF751834f2fbdC62A41014f84d67cA1de2A

ERA (ERA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ERA (ERA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 141.91M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 148.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 955.60M All-Time High: $ 1.992 All-Time Low: $ 0.8501329780617232 Current Price: $ 0.9556

ERA (ERA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ERA (ERA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ERA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ERA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ERA's tokenomics, explore ERA token's live price!

