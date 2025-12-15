ETHW to Lao Kip Conversion Table
- 1 ETHW10,848.63 LAK
- 2 ETHW21,697.25 LAK
- 3 ETHW32,545.88 LAK
- 4 ETHW43,394.51 LAK
- 5 ETHW54,243.13 LAK
- 6 ETHW65,091.76 LAK
- 7 ETHW75,940.38 LAK
- 8 ETHW86,789.01 LAK
- 9 ETHW97,637.64 LAK
- 10 ETHW108,486.26 LAK
- 50 ETHW542,431.32 LAK
- 100 ETHW1,084,862.64 LAK
- 1,000 ETHW10,848,626.41 LAK
- 5,000 ETHW54,243,132.05 LAK
- 10,000 ETHW108,486,264.11 LAK
The table above displays real-time ETHW to Lao Kip (ETHW to LAK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ETHW to 10,000 ETHW. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ETHW amounts using the latest LAK market rates.
LAK to ETHW Conversion Table
- 1 LAK0.0{4}9217 ETHW
- 2 LAK0.0001843 ETHW
- 3 LAK0.0002765 ETHW
- 4 LAK0.0003687 ETHW
- 5 LAK0.0004608 ETHW
- 6 LAK0.0005530 ETHW
- 7 LAK0.0006452 ETHW
- 8 LAK0.0007374 ETHW
- 9 LAK0.0008295 ETHW
- 10 LAK0.0009217 ETHW
- 50 LAK0.004608 ETHW
- 100 LAK0.009217 ETHW
- 1,000 LAK0.09217 ETHW
- 5,000 LAK0.4608 ETHW
- 10,000 LAK0.9217 ETHW
The table above shows real-time Lao Kip to ETHW (LAK to ETHW) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 LAK to 10,000 LAK.
ETHW (ETHW) is currently trading at ₭ 10,848.63 LAK , reflecting a -3.11% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₭1.97B with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₭1.17T LAK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ETHW Price page.
2.34T LAK
Circulation Supply
1.97B
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.17T LAK
Market Cap
-3.11%
Price Change (1D)
₭ 0.5248
24H High
₭ 0.4972
24H Low
The ETHW to LAK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ETHW's fluctuations against LAK.
ETHW to LAK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ETHW = 10,848.63 LAK | 1 LAK = 0.0{4}9217 ETHW
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ETHW to LAK is 10,848.63 LAK.
Buying 5 ETHW will cost 54,243.13 LAK and 10 ETHW is valued at 108,486.26 LAK.
1 LAK can be traded for 0.0{4}9217 ETHW.
50 LAK can be converted to 0.004608 ETHW, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ETHW to LAK has changed by -13.18% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.11%, reaching a high of 11,368.528634828852 LAK and a low of 10,770.641077052029 LAK.
One month ago, the value of 1 ETHW was 17,479.54602790282 LAK, which represents a -37.95% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ETHW has changed by -23,445.4240500672 LAK, resulting in a -68.38% change in its value.
All About ETHW (ETHW)
Now that you have calculated the price of ETHW (ETHW), you can learn more about ETHW directly at MEXC.
ETHW to LAK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ETHW (ETHW) has fluctuated between 10,770.641077052029 LAK and 11,368.528634828852 LAK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 10,770.641077052029 LAK to a high of 13,214.181530574693 LAK. You can view detailed ETHW to LAK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₭ 11264.54
|₭ 13214.18
|₭ 17546.7
|₭ 35743.27
|Low
|₭ 10614.67
|₭ 10614.67
|₭ 10614.67
|₭ 10614.67
|Average
|₭ 11047.92
|₭ 11697.8
|₭ 12997.55
|₭ 20579.46
|Volatility
|+5.34%
|+19.62%
|+39.39%
|+73.33%
|Change
|-3.13%
|-12.89%
|-37.94%
|-68.37%
ETHW Price Forecast in LAK for 2026 and 2030
ETHW’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ETHW to LAK forecasts for the coming years:
ETHW Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, ETHW could reach approximately ₭11,391.06 LAK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ETHW Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ETHW may rise to around ₭13,845.90 LAK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice.
ETHW Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
The table above shows a list of ETHW Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ETHW is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more.
Futures
Explore ETHW Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions.
ETHW and LAK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ETHW (ETHW) vs USD: Market Comparison
ETHW Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.5008
- 7-Day Change: -13.18%
- 30-Day Trend: -37.95%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ETHW, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to LAK, the USD price of ETHW remains the primary market benchmark.
Lao Kip (LAK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (LAK/USD): 0.000046162064494846566
- 7-Day Change: +0.12%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.12%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger LAK means you will pay less to get the same amount of ETHW.
- A weaker LAK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the ETHW to LAK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ETHW (ETHW) and Lao Kip (LAK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ETHW, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ETHW to LAK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and LAK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. LAK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence LAK's strength. When LAK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ETHW, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ETHW, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ETHW may rise, impacting its conversion to LAK.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ETHW to LAK exchange rate calculated?
The ETHW to LAK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ETHW (often in USD or USDT), converted to LAK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ETHW to LAK rate change so frequently?
ETHW to LAK rate changes so frequently because both ETHW and Lao Kip are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ETHW to LAK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ETHW to LAK rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ETHW to LAK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ETHW to LAK or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ETHW to LAK conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ETHW against LAK over time?
You can understand the ETHW against LAK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ETHW to LAK rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken LAK, impacting the conversion rate even if ETHW stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ETHW to LAK exchange rate?
ETHW halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ETHW to LAK rate.
Can I compare the ETHW to LAK rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ETHW to LAK rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ETHW to LAK rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the ETHW price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ETHW to LAK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but LAK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ETHW to LAK price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences ETHW and the Lao Kip?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ETHW and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ETHW to LAK and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your LAK into ETHW of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ETHW to LAK a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ETHW prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ETHW to LAK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ETHW to LAK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen LAK against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ETHW to LAK rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
ETHW News and Market Updates
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $134 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow.
PANews reported on October 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$134 million yesterday (October 27, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$72.4904 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$14.226 billion. The second is Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$22.5923 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ETHW has reached US$430 million. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.354 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.69%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.487 billion.2025/10/28
Bitwise CIO Predicts Solana Staking ETF Will Be ‘Huge’ As First Day Volume Hits $56M
Following the recent launch of multiple crypto ETFs, Bitwise Asset Manager’s CIO has forecasted a bright future for the firm’s Solana Staking Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), as investors show strong initial interest in the investment product. Related Reading: November Preview: Will Bitcoin Break The Cycle Or Repeat It? Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees Strong Start On Tuesday, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan predicted that the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) could attract significant institutional interest and become one of the leading investment products based on digital assets. Hougan argued that Solana is “one of the most exciting crypto investment opportunities that exists today,” as it records “the most revenue of any blockchain.” He explained that institutional investors “love” both ETFs and revenue, which suggests that these investors will “love Solana ETFs.” Bitwise’s CIO previously pointed out that there must be fundamental reasons for investors’ interest in investment vehicles such as ETFs and Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs), signaling that Solana has them. Therefore, he has “a feeling the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF, BSOL, is gonna be huge.” Ahead of the launch, ETF Expert Eric Balchunas predicted that the first day volume for Bitwise’s Solana ETF could surpass the $50 million mark. Notably, the firm’s spot Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and spot Ethereum ETH (ETHW) recorded $237.9 million and $204 million on their first day, respectively. Hougan has highlighted that Solana’s market capitalization is 1/20th the size of BTC and less than 1/4th the size of ETH. Based on this, the volume for an SOL ETF is expected to be smaller than that of ETFs based on the two leading crypto assets. According to data shared by Balchunas, BSOL recorded an impressive volume of $10 million in the first 30 minutes of trading, hinting at initial demand. This amount surged to approximately $33 million by the half-day mark and hit $56 million by the end of its first trading day. According to the analyst, BSOL had a strong start, noting that its “$56m is the MOST of any launch this year.. More than XRPR, SSK, Ives and BMNU.” Crypto ETFs Launch Amid Government Shutdown BSOL was among the crypto ETFs launched on October 28 despite the US government shutdown. As reported by NewsBTC, Bitwise, for its Solana Staking ETF, and Canary Capital, for its spot Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs, filed 8-A forms on Monday to launch the investment products this week despite the government shutdown. Notably, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was set to approve over a dozen altcoin ETFs between October and November after delaying the decision deadline and releasing new generic listing standards for the products. Related Reading: Bitcoin Obsession Costs Saylor — S&P Tags Strategy As ‘Junk’ However, investors expected that the long-awaited green light would be delayed until the end of the government shutdown. Journalist Eleanor Terret explained that the launch was possible because an open government isn’t required and the 8-A filings are “just as important” as the S-1 forms, as they formally register ETF shares under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result, after the NYSE certified all the filings for the ETFs, they could start trading on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL) will convert into an ETF on Wednesday. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com2025/10/29
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $184 million yesterday, with none of the nine ETFs experiencing net inflows.
PANews reported on October 31 that, according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $184 million yesterday (October 30, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the BlackRock ETF ETHA, with a net outflow of $118 million. The total historical net inflow for ETHA is currently $14.206 billion. The second largest outflow was from the Bitwise ETF ETHW, which saw a net outflow of $31.1443 million in a single day. ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached $399 million. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is $24.992 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market capitalization as a percentage of Ethereum's total market capitalization) is 5.51%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $14.467 billion.2025/10/31
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of approximately $74.22 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflows.
PANews reported on November 19th that, according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $74.223 million on November 18th, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflows. Among them, Grayscale ETH ETF saw a net inflow of $62.3899 million, and Bitwise ETHW saw a net inflow of $19.101 million; while BlackRock ETHA experienced the largest net outflow, reaching $165 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $19.596 billion, accounting for 5.2% of the total ETH market capitalization, with a historical cumulative net inflow of $12.875 billion.2025/11/19
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.