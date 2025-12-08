The post Formula E, FIA Unveil GEN4 Car With Staggering 815hp, Active All-Wheel Drive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Formula E and the FIA have unveiled the next generation of the global racing series’ car, the GEN4. Formula E, FIA Formula E, the all-electric global racing series sanctioned by the FIA, unveiled its next-generation racing car, and with it, technology pushes development into rarified air. The GEN4 car boasts an incredible 600kW of power available, or the equivalent to over 815 horsepower — +50% more than last season’s GEN3 Evo powerplant – along with active all-wheel drive in every phase of the race. Along with active differential, the car becomes a top proving ground for manufacturers to implement technologies that make their way into consumer vehicles. Interestingly, the car comes in two different aero packages: high downforce, optimized for qualifying, and low downforce, designed specifically for race conditions. The GEN4 arrives with a significant increase in performance and technology with 450kW peak race power, 600kW in what Formula E calls Attack Mode, for overtakes, enhanced 700kW regenerative braking, and race energy capacity up to 55kWh, allowing teams and drivers to come up with additional race strategies. Vincent Gaillardot, Formula E’s Technical Manager with the FIA, said the GEN4 will be “one of the highest performance racing cars anywhere in the world,” adding that it had been achieved while reducing the restrictions on as many control system features as possible, for road relevance purposes, carefully managing costs, and meeting all development timelines. “This has only been possible through close collaboration with our chassis, tire, battery, front powertrain, and charging partners,” Gaillardot said. The GEN4 car has been unveiled by Formula E and the FIA. Formula E, FIA Now that the car has been unveiled, it will be passed on to Porsche, Nissan, Stellantis, Jaguar, and Lola, registered manufacturers in the series, to add their in-house technologies to the car, which…

PANews reported on November 5th, citing Globenewswire, that publicly traded company Super League (NASDAQ: SLE) announced that following the successful completion of a funding round supported by Evo Fund, it is moving forward with its plans to launch its digital asset strategy in the first quarter of 2026. The company has initiated a selection process to find and appoint a digital asset expert to its board of directors to further strengthen its strategic capabilities and governance as it enters its next phase of growth. It has also engaged in in-depth discussions with several potential partners to support the design and execution of its digital asset strategy, with a target launch in the first quarter.

The post Technotainment raises $2 million ahead of ‘Streaming 2.0’ launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technotainment, an entertainment platform that combines gaming with commerce, has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round to accelerate the launch of its ‘Streaming 2.0’ project. The round was entirely community-led, with no venture capital firms involved, implying strong early adoption potential, as per the information shared with Finbold prior to the announcement. Having debuted during the Rare EVO 2025 event in August, Technotainment plans to use the newly raised funds to improve its engineering, onboard new creators, and work on new integrations to make content more accessible. “From day one, we set out to bring Hollywood on-chain and build a streaming ecosystem where everyone wins. A community-only raise is a powerful signal: the people who will use and build on Technotainment are the ones funding it. This is what Streaming 2.0 looks like,” Nyhl Henson, Founder and CEO of Technotainment, told Finbold. However, some funds will be allocated to the so-called Technotainment Art & Media Institutes, which serve as decentralized production hubs established in partnership with various university partners to ensure more affordable testing. Commerce-enabled streaming Envisioned as a stepping stone toward a proprietary layer-1 (L1) chain, Technotainment offers real-time interactivity and commerce-enabled streams with other functionalities such as live polls, watch parties, one-click merch, etc. The machinery behind it is supported by the soon-to-be-released, MiCA-aligned, CAST token, which is also designed to reward viewers and creators based on their participation and contribution to the ecosystem. “Streaming is unfinished. Audiences want to get involved, creators deserve to earn much more share, and brands don’t want impressions; they want outcomes. Technotainment unites these incentives in one experience and rewards the actions that actually grow culture,” added Wesley Ellul, President & Head of Strategy of Technotainment. Furthermore, the capital will be spent to scale technology capabilities across TV, mobile, and…

Disclaimer

