FANC to Philippine Peso Conversion Table
- 1 FANC0.12 PHP
- 2 FANC0.25 PHP
- 3 FANC0.37 PHP
- 4 FANC0.49 PHP
- 5 FANC0.62 PHP
- 6 FANC0.74 PHP
- 7 FANC0.86 PHP
- 8 FANC0.98 PHP
- 9 FANC1.11 PHP
- 10 FANC1.23 PHP
- 50 FANC6.16 PHP
- 100 FANC12.31 PHP
- 1,000 FANC123.12 PHP
- 5,000 FANC615.60 PHP
- 10,000 FANC1,231.20 PHP
The table above displays real-time FANC to Philippine Peso (FANC to PHP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FANC to 10,000 FANC. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FANC amounts using the latest PHP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FANC to PHP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
PHP to FANC Conversion Table
- 1 PHP8.122 FANC
- 2 PHP16.24 FANC
- 3 PHP24.36 FANC
- 4 PHP32.48 FANC
- 5 PHP40.61 FANC
- 6 PHP48.73 FANC
- 7 PHP56.85 FANC
- 8 PHP64.97 FANC
- 9 PHP73.099 FANC
- 10 PHP81.22 FANC
- 50 PHP406.1 FANC
- 100 PHP812.2 FANC
- 1,000 PHP8,122 FANC
- 5,000 PHP40,610 FANC
- 10,000 PHP81,221 FANC
The table above shows real-time Philippine Peso to FANC (PHP to FANC) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PHP to 10,000 PHP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much FANC you can get at current rates based on commonly used PHP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
FANC (FANC) is currently trading at ₱ 0.12 PHP , reflecting a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₱9.24M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₱194.01M PHP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated FANC Price page.
92.74B PHP
Circulation Supply
9.24M
24-Hour Trading Volume
194.01M PHP
Market Cap
0.00%
Price Change (1D)
₱ 0.002165
24H High
₱ 0.002079
24H Low
The FANC to PHP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track FANC's fluctuations against PHP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current FANC price.
FANC to PHP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FANC = 0.12 PHP | 1 PHP = 8.122 FANC
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FANC to PHP is 0.12 PHP.
Buying 5 FANC will cost 0.62 PHP and 10 FANC is valued at 1.23 PHP.
1 PHP can be traded for 8.122 FANC.
50 PHP can be converted to 406.1 FANC, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FANC to PHP has changed by -4.74% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of 0.12741578054780545 PHP and a low of 0.12235446085860859 PHP.
One month ago, the value of 1 FANC was 0.14560121989619895 PHP, which represents a -15.45% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FANC has changed by -0.13212398490984908 PHP, resulting in a -51.77% change in its value.
All About FANC (FANC)
Now that you have calculated the price of FANC (FANC), you can learn more about FANC directly at MEXC. Learn about FANC past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy FANC, trading pairs, and more.
FANC to PHP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, FANC (FANC) has fluctuated between 0.12235446085860859 PHP and 0.12741578054780545 PHP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.12105970465904657 PHP to a high of 0.14636630310503104 PHP. You can view detailed FANC to PHP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Low
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Average
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Volatility
|+3.88%
|+19.58%
|+94.83%
|+115.24%
|Change
|-3.28%
|-4.73%
|-15.44%
|-51.76%
FANC Price Forecast in PHP for 2026 and 2030
FANC’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FANC to PHP forecasts for the coming years:
FANC Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, FANC could reach approximately ₱0.13 PHP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
FANC Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FANC may rise to around ₱0.16 PHP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our FANC Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
FANC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
FANC/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FANC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where FANC is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FANC at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore FANC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of FANC futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy FANC
Looking to add FANC to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy FANC › or Get started now ›
FANC and PHP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
FANC (FANC) vs USD: Market Comparison
FANC Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.002092
- 7-Day Change: -4.74%
- 30-Day Trend: -15.45%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FANC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to PHP, the USD price of FANC remains the primary market benchmark.
[FANC Price] [FANC to USD]
Philippine Peso (PHP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (PHP/USD): 0.01699178579692648
- 7-Day Change: +0.26%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.26%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger PHP means you will pay less to get the same amount of FANC.
- A weaker PHP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FANC securely with PHP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FANC to PHP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between FANC (FANC) and Philippine Peso (PHP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FANC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FANC to PHP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PHP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. PHP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PHP's strength. When PHP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FANC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like FANC, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FANC may rise, impacting its conversion to PHP.
Convert FANC to PHP Instantly
Use our real-time FANC to PHP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert FANC to PHP?
Enter the Amount of FANC
Start by entering how much FANC you want to convert into PHP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live FANC to PHP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date FANC to PHP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FANC and PHP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add FANC to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FANC with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FANC to PHP exchange rate calculated?
The FANC to PHP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FANC (often in USD or USDT), converted to PHP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FANC to PHP rate change so frequently?
FANC to PHP rate changes so frequently because both FANC and Philippine Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FANC to PHP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the FANC to PHP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the FANC to PHP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert FANC to PHP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my FANC to PHP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of FANC against PHP over time?
You can understand the FANC against PHP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the FANC to PHP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PHP, impacting the conversion rate even if FANC stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FANC to PHP exchange rate?
FANC halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FANC to PHP rate.
Can I compare the FANC to PHP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the FANC to PHP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FANC to PHP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the FANC price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the FANC to PHP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PHP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target FANC to PHP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences FANC and the Philippine Peso?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both FANC and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting FANC to PHP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PHP into FANC of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is FANC to PHP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor FANC prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FANC to PHP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the FANC to PHP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PHP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FANC to PHP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Why Buy FANC with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy FANC.
Join millions of users and buy FANC with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.