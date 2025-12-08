USD/INR gains at open on consistent FIIs selling, RBI’s dovish policy

The Indian Rupee (INR) opens on a bearish note against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of the week. The USD/INR pair jumps to near 90.50 as the Indian Rupee continues to underperform due to the continuous outflow of foreign funds from the Indian stock market, and a dovish monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. So far in December, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers in each trading day, and have offloaded shares worth Rs. 10,403.62 crore. FIIs also remained net sellers in all last five months on a net basis. Trade frictions between the United States (US) and India have remained a key concern behind FIIs consistent selling in the Indian equity market. Analysts at MUFG have predicted that the Indian Rupee could depreciate further to near 92.00 against the US Dollar, if a US-India bilateral deal doesn't strike in coming months. On Friday, the RBI cut its Repo Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%, as expected, and announced Open Market Operations worth Rs. 1 lakh crore and a three-year USD/INR swap of $5 billion. The RBI assured that both the headline and the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) could rise to 4% in Financial Year (FY) 2026-27. Taking strong cues from the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, the RBI has raised growth projections for the current fiscal year to 7.3% from 6.8%. This week, investors will focus on the retail CPI data for November, which will be released on Friday. Inflation at the retail level grew by 0.25% in October on an annualized basis. Daily digest market movers: Investors await Fed's monetary policy announcement The Indian Rupee trades lower against the US Dollar on Monday, even as the latter trades with caution ahead of the Federal…