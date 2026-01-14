The Mauritanian Ouguiya is the official currency of Mauritania, a country located in North West Africa. It is denoted by the symbol "UM" and is used in everyday economic transactions within the nation. This fiat currency plays a central role in the Mauritanian economy and is managed by the Central Bank of Mauritania, which oversees monetary policy, including the issuance and circulation of the Ouguiya.

The Mauritanian Ouguiya is unique amongst world currencies as it is not based on a decimal system. Instead, it operates on a base five system, where one Ouguiya is subdivided into five khoums. This distinct setup sets it apart from most other global currencies that follow a decimal structure, typically with 100 smaller units making up the main unit of currency.

In terms of physical form, the Mauritanian Ouguiya is available in both coin and banknote formats. Coins are available in denominations of 1/5, 1, 5, 10, and 20 Ouguiya, while banknotes come in denominations of 50, 100, 200, 500, 1,000, and 5,000 Ouguiya. The design and imagery featured on the currency often reflect the nation's cultural heritage and historical landmarks.

The Ouguiya plays a pivotal role in the economic activities within Mauritania, facilitating all forms of transactions, from the most basic daily purchases to larger business dealings. Like all currencies, its value can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including economic stability, inflation, and external market forces.

While the Mauritanian Ouguiya is primarily used within Mauritania, it's important to note that it may not be easily convertible or accepted outside the country. Therefore, travelers or those conducting business internationally may need to consider currency exchange rates and availability. As with any currency, the Mauritanian Ouguiya's value and stability are inherently tied to the economic health and governance of the nation.