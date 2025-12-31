FurGPT Price Today

The live FurGPT (FGPT) price today is $ 0.000062, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FGPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000062 per FGPT.

FurGPT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FGPT. During the last 24 hours, FGPT traded between $ 0.000052 (low) and $ 0.00008245 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FGPT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -66.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.85.

FurGPT (FGPT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.85$ 55.85 $ 55.85 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 93.00K$ 93.00K $ 93.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of FurGPT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.85. The circulating supply of FGPT is --, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.00K.