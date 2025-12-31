BALL3 Price Today

The live BALL3 (BCOIN) price today is $ 0.000007782, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000007782 per BCOIN.

BALL3 currently ranks #5012 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 BCOIN. During the last 24 hours, BCOIN traded between $ 0.000007782 (low) and $ 0.000008283 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.001895831358367738, while the all-time low was $ 0.000004957523294704.

In short-term performance, BCOIN moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.92.

BALL3 (BCOIN) Market Information

Rank No.5012 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 21.92$ 21.92 $ 21.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.88K$ 51.88K $ 51.88K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 6,666,666,666 6,666,666,666 6,666,666,666 Total Supply 6,666,666,666 6,666,666,666 6,666,666,666 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

