The live BALL3 price today is 0.000007782 USD.BCOIN market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time BCOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

BALL3 Price(BCOIN)

1 BCOIN to USD Live Price:

$0.000007782
$0.000007782
0.00%1D
USD
BALL3 (BCOIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:47:23 (UTC+8)

BALL3 Price Today

The live BALL3 (BCOIN) price today is $ 0.000007782, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000007782 per BCOIN.

BALL3 currently ranks #5012 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 BCOIN. During the last 24 hours, BCOIN traded between $ 0.000007782 (low) and $ 0.000008283 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.001895831358367738, while the all-time low was $ 0.000004957523294704.

In short-term performance, BCOIN moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.92.

BALL3 (BCOIN) Market Information

No.5012

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 21.92
$ 21.92

$ 51.88K
$ 51.88K

0.00
0.00

6,666,666,666
6,666,666,666

6,666,666,666
6,666,666,666

0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of BALL3 is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.92. The circulating supply of BCOIN is 0.00, with a total supply of 6666666666. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.88K.

BALL3 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000007782
$ 0.000007782
24H Low
$ 0.000008283
$ 0.000008283
24H High

$ 0.000007782
$ 0.000007782

$ 0.000008283
$ 0.000008283

$ 0.001895831358367738
$ 0.001895831358367738

$ 0.000004957523294704
$ 0.000004957523294704

0.00%

0.00%

-0.24%

-0.24%

BALL3 (BCOIN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of BALL3 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.000196238-96.19%
60 Days$ -0.002242218-99.66%
90 Days$ -0.002242218-99.66%
BALL3 Price Change Today

Today, BCOIN recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BALL3 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000196238 (-96.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BALL3 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BCOIN saw a change of $ -0.002242218 (-99.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BALL3 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002242218 (-99.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of BALL3 (BCOIN)?

Check out the BALL3 Price History page now.

AI Analysis for BALL3

AI-driven insights that analyse BALL3 latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence BALL3's prices?

BALL3 (BCOIN) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Bitcoin correlation and broader crypto market trends
4. Regulatory news and compliance developments
5. Supply and demand dynamics
6. Exchange listings and partnerships
7. Technical analysis patterns
8. Macroeconomic factors like inflation and interest rates
9. Project fundamentals and development updates
10. Social media buzz and community engagement

These factors interact to create price volatility typical of cryptocurrency markets.

Why do people want to know BALL3's price today?

People want to know BALL3(BCOIN) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, monitoring portfolio performance, identifying market opportunities, assessing investment timing, and tracking profit/loss. Real-time price data helps traders execute buy/sell orders effectively.

Price Prediction for BALL3

BALL3 (BCOIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BCOIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BALL3 (BCOIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of BALL3 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price BALL3 will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for BCOIN price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking BALL3 Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest BALL3 in India

Ready to get started with BALL3? Buying BCOIN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy BALL3. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your BALL3 (BCOIN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and BALL3 will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy BALL3 (BCOIN) Guide

What is BALL3 (BCOIN)

BALL3 and its token, $BCOIN, is a Meme-fueled Culture Engine designed to power a full-stack digital Intellectual Property (IP) ecosystem that transcends the token itself.

BALL3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BALL3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BALL3 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BALL3

How much will 1 BALL3 be worth in 2030?
If BALL3 were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential BALL3 prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:47:23 (UTC+8)

BALL3 (BCOIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

BALL3 Hot News

$0.000007782
$0.00000

$6.7990

$2.481

$119.74

$0.03194

$6.7990

$0.0000000000000000002468

$2.481

$0.0000000000000001900

$0.00001606

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

