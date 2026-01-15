Arvex Price Today

The live Arvex (ARVEX) price today is $ 0.00102, with a 6.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARVEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00102 per ARVEX.

Arvex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARVEX. During the last 24 hours, ARVEX traded between $ 0.0009 (low) and $ 0.00129 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARVEX moved +2.00% in the last hour and +240.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 105.19K.

Arvex (ARVEX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 105.19K$ 105.19K $ 105.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.20M$ 61.20M $ 61.20M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 60,000,000,000 60,000,000,000 60,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

