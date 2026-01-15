Light it Up Price Today

The live Light it Up (LITT) price today is $ 0.0000003166, with a 24.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current LITT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000003166 per LITT.

Light it Up currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LITT. During the last 24 hours, LITT traded between $ 0.000000228 (low) and $ 0.000000442 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LITT moved -12.01% in the last hour and -20.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 47.45K.

Light it Up (LITT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 47.45K$ 47.45K $ 47.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6,648,600.00T$ 6,648,600.00T $ 6,648,600.00T Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 21,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 21,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 21,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Light it Up is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 47.45K. The circulating supply of LITT is --, with a total supply of 21000000000000000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6,648,600.00T.