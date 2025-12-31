Audiera Price Today

The live Audiera (BEAT) price today is $ 1.3645, with a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.3645 per BEAT.

Audiera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 219.02M, with a circulating supply of 160.52M BEAT. During the last 24 hours, BEAT traded between $ 1.2932 (low) and $ 2.0048 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BEAT moved -2.74% in the last hour and -43.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.00M.

Audiera (BEAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.02M$ 219.02M $ 219.02M Volume (24H) $ 2.00M$ 2.00M $ 2.00M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.36B$ 1.36B $ 1.36B Circulation Supply 160.52M 160.52M 160.52M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.05% Public Blockchain BSC

