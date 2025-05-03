What is dego.finance (DEGO)

DEGO is a brand new concept to realize a sustainable DeFi ecosystem. DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept to combine different products into one system to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. As the governance token of the ecosystem released on the Ethereum blockchain, DEGO gives users the right to participate in the DEGODAO governance system by staking DEGO after obtaining UNI-V2LP. DEGO can be used for ecosystem governance, mortgages, fees and other scenarios.

1 DEGO to VND ₫ 49,393.255 1 DEGO to AUD A$ 2.90935 1 DEGO to GBP ￡ 1.40775 1 DEGO to EUR € 1.65176 1 DEGO to USD $ 1.877 1 DEGO to MYR RM 8.01479 1 DEGO to TRY ₺ 72.18942 1 DEGO to JPY ¥ 271.82714 1 DEGO to RUB ₽ 155.65961 1 DEGO to INR ₹ 158.64404 1 DEGO to IDR Rp 30,770.48688 1 DEGO to KRW ₩ 2,628.85112 1 DEGO to PHP ₱ 104.1735 1 DEGO to EGP ￡E. 95.22021 1 DEGO to BRL R$ 10.60505 1 DEGO to CAD C$ 2.59026 1 DEGO to BDT ৳ 228.8063 1 DEGO to NGN ₦ 3,017.67167 1 DEGO to UAH ₴ 78.0832 1 DEGO to VES Bs 165.176 1 DEGO to PKR Rs 529.16384 1 DEGO to KZT ₸ 972.02322 1 DEGO to THB ฿ 62.1287 1 DEGO to TWD NT$ 57.64267 1 DEGO to AED د.إ 6.88859 1 DEGO to CHF Fr 1.53914 1 DEGO to HKD HK$ 14.54675 1 DEGO to MAD .د.م 17.38102 1 DEGO to MXN $ 36.75166

People Also Ask: Other Questions About dego.finance What is the price of dego.finance (DEGO) today? The live price of dego.finance (DEGO) is 1.877 USD . What is the market cap of dego.finance (DEGO)? The current market cap of dego.finance is $ 39.41M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEGO by its real-time market price of 1.877 USD . What is the circulating supply of dego.finance (DEGO)? The current circulating supply of dego.finance (DEGO) is 21.00M USD . What was the highest price of dego.finance (DEGO)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of dego.finance (DEGO) is 34.5109 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of dego.finance (DEGO)? The 24-hour trading volume of dego.finance (DEGO) is $ 266.52K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

