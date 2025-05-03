What is MicroVisionChain (SPACE)

MVC is a UTXO-model layer-one smart contract public blockchain with unlimited potential. It is a revolutionary blockchain solution built to solve bitcoin's congestion issue. MVC achieves unparalleled transaction speed, exponential scalability with high-concurrency, extremely low fees, while maintaining decentralization. Combined with the cross-chain decentralized identity (DID) solution, MVC will become the ideal sidechain to Bitcoin, unlocking the full potential of Bitcoin for daily transactions and providing bitcoin virtual machines enabling the development of massive Web3 applications.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MicroVisionChain What is the price of MicroVisionChain (SPACE) today? The live price of MicroVisionChain (SPACE) is 0.416 USD . What is the market cap of MicroVisionChain (SPACE)? The current market cap of MicroVisionChain is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPACE by its real-time market price of 0.416 USD . What is the circulating supply of MicroVisionChain (SPACE)? The current circulating supply of MicroVisionChain (SPACE) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of MicroVisionChain (SPACE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of MicroVisionChain (SPACE) is 38 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MicroVisionChain (SPACE)? The 24-hour trading volume of MicroVisionChain (SPACE) is $ 15.99K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

