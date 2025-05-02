Comedian Logo

Comedian Price(BAN)

USD

Comedian (BAN) Live Price Chart

$0.04615
$0.04615$0.04615
-0.45%(1D)

BAN Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Comedian (BAN) today is 0.04615 USD with a current market cap of $ 46.15M USD. BAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Comedian Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.79K USD
- Comedian price change within the day is -0.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.96M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAN price information.

BAN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Comedian for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002086-0.44%
30 Days$ -0.01006-17.90%
60 Days$ -0.01928-29.47%
90 Days$ +0.01571+51.60%
Comedian Price Change Today

Today, BAN recorded a change of $ -0.0002086 (-0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Comedian 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01006 (-17.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Comedian 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BAN saw a change of $ -0.01928 (-29.47%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Comedian 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01571 (+51.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BAN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Comedian: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04558
$ 0.04558$ 0.04558

$ 0.04848
$ 0.04848$ 0.04848

$ 0.4377
$ 0.4377$ 0.4377

-0.29%

-0.44%

-9.19%

BAN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 46.15M
$ 46.15M$ 46.15M

$ 13.79K
$ 13.79K$ 13.79K

999.96M
999.96M 999.96M

What is Comedian (BAN)

BAN is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Comedian is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Comedian investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BAN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Comedian on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Comedian buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Comedian Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Comedian, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Comedian price prediction page.

Comedian Price History

Tracing BAN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Comedian price history page.

How to buy Comedian (BAN)

Looking for how to buy Comedian? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Comedian on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BAN to Local Currencies

1 BAN to VND
1,214.43725
1 BAN to AUD
A$0.0715325
1 BAN to GBP
0.0346125
1 BAN to EUR
0.040612
1 BAN to USD
$0.04615
1 BAN to MYR
RM0.1970605
1 BAN to TRY
1.779544
1 BAN to JPY
¥6.6746745
1 BAN to RUB
3.818451
1 BAN to INR
3.9019825
1 BAN to IDR
Rp756.557256
1 BAN to KRW
64.635844
1 BAN to PHP
2.566863
1 BAN to EGP
￡E.2.3430355
1 BAN to BRL
R$0.2607475
1 BAN to CAD
C$0.0632255
1 BAN to BDT
5.625685
1 BAN to NGN
73.958144
1 BAN to UAH
1.91984
1 BAN to VES
Bs3.9689
1 BAN to PKR
Rs13.010608
1 BAN to KZT
23.751559
1 BAN to THB
฿1.528488
1 BAN to TWD
NT$1.420497
1 BAN to AED
د.إ0.1693705
1 BAN to CHF
Fr0.037843
1 BAN to HKD
HK$0.3576625
1 BAN to MAD
.د.م0.427349
1 BAN to MXN
$0.906386

Comedian Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Comedian, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Comedian Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Comedian

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025

What is Pumpfun (PUMP) – Viral Solana Memecoin Generator

Discover what Pumpfun is, how it works, and why it’s going viral in the Solana ecosystem. Learn how to create tokens, the risks involved, and whether it’s worth the hype.

May 2, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BAN
USD

1 BAN = 0.04615 USD

Trade

BANUSDT
$0.04615
$0.04615$0.04615
-4.81%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee