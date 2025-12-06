The post China Strengthens Crypto Ban and Money Laundering Controls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency involves tighter regulations and inter-agency coordination. Over 3,032 prosecuted for crypto-related money laundering. Youth and stablecoins identified as risk areas. On December 6th, PANews reported that Caixin released an article highlighting China’s reinforced efforts to curb virtual currency trading and money laundering through a multi-agency firewall approach. The initiative underscores China’s persistent regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies, aiming to safeguard financial stability while addressing significant socio-economic vulnerabilities. China Strengthens Crypto Ban and Money Laundering Controls China is enhancing its anti-crypto measures, involving multiple agencies. The People’s Bank of China leads the charge against illegal activities. The strategy includes strengthening regulations, integrating agency efforts, and employing advanced monitoring to combat resurgent speculation. Key areas are under focus. Global financial markets are watching carefully, with governments pondering similar actions. Mainland China’s emphasis on stablecoins highlights regulatory concerns over money laundering risks. **Caixin Media**, Financial Journalism Outlet, “Virtual currencies have no legal status and related activities are illegal financial operations… Regulators will tighten monitoring and enforcement around virtual-currency trading and stablecoins.” Caixin Global Bitcoin Market Reacts to China’s Regulatory Crackdown Did you know? China prosecuted 3,032 individuals for crypto money laundering in 2024, the highest annual count recorded. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $89,683.29 with a market cap nearing $1.79 trillion. Its 90-day performance showed a decline of 19.18%, indicating ongoing volatility amid regulatory pressures. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:03 UTC on December 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that China’s enforcement strategy could lead to tighter global crypto regulations, potentially influencing market dynamics and stability. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/china-stricter-crypto-ban-controls/

The post Russians keep mining crypto in the Caucasus despite strict ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Residents of a tiny Russian republic in the North Caucasus are persistently minting cryptocurrencies in defiance of stringent restrictions on the activity, local media revealed. Illegal mining has caused over a billion rubles’ worth of damage to utilities in Russia’s southernmost region this year alone. That’s despite an ongoing crackdown that already relies on high-tech surveillance and support from feared federal security agents. Russian Caucasians are not giving up on crypto mining A report from the Russian Southwest is clearly demonstrating how hard it is to eradicate an additional source of income for a population with few options to make a buck the legal way. Despite the strictest ban possible, people in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR), a small region of less than a million inhabitants in the Russian Caucasus, are still mining on stolen electricity. The local power distribution company is constantly finding mining machines, often in the strangest of places, the Vesti Kavkaza wrote in an article before the weekend. Employees of the utility have just announced their latest catch – more than 20 mining rigs minting digital coins in abandoned buildings in one of the republic’s villages. They were placed in insulated boxes to suppress the noise and hide them well. Quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency, the local branch of Rosseti North Caucasus estimated that the operators of the recently discovered devices stole 764,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity from the state. That translates into over 5.8 million rubles (over $75,000) of financial losses, according to the calculations posted in a press release, which also detailed: “Specialists from Kabbalkenergo, stopped an electricity mining theft in the village of Stary Cherek in the Urvan District. Two dilapidated, non-residential buildings located on an abandoned site were illegally connected to the grid.” The organizers of such small-scale mining operations, which are…

