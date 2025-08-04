What is MultiBank Group (MBG)

MultiBank Group, established in California in 2005, is now one of the world’s largest and most regulated online financial derivatives institutions. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates 25+ offices globally and serves over 2 million clients across 100+ countries. With strong regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and a focus on financial integrity, MultiBank Group offers a secure, seamless trading experience worldwide. Today, the Group is pioneering the future of finance by leading one of the most ambitious Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization projects in the industry, centered around its first utility token: $MBG.

MultiBank Group is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MultiBank Group investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MBG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about MultiBank Group on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MultiBank Group buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MultiBank Group Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MultiBank Group, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MBG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MultiBank Group price prediction page.

MultiBank Group Price History

Tracing MBG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MBG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MultiBank Group price history page.

MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MultiBank Group (MBG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MBG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MultiBank Group (MBG)

Looking for how to buy MultiBank Group? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MultiBank Group on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MBG to Local Currencies

1 MBG to VND ₫ 63,905.9775 1 MBG to AUD A$ 3.73989 1 MBG to GBP ￡ 1.821375 1 MBG to EUR € 2.08851 1 MBG to USD $ 2.4285 1 MBG to MYR RM 10.272555 1 MBG to TRY ₺ 98.767095 1 MBG to JPY ¥ 356.9895 1 MBG to ARS ARS$ 3,286.173345 1 MBG to RUB ₽ 193.235745 1 MBG to INR ₹ 211.57092 1 MBG to IDR Rp 39,811.46904 1 MBG to KRW ₩ 3,358.90692 1 MBG to PHP ₱ 139.68732 1 MBG to EGP ￡E. 116.446575 1 MBG to BRL R$ 13.429605 1 MBG to CAD C$ 3.327045 1 MBG to BDT ৳ 293.16852 1 MBG to NGN ₦ 3,673.956225 1 MBG to UAH ₴ 100.224195 1 MBG to VES Bs 298.7055 1 MBG to CLP $ 2,355.645 1 MBG to PKR Rs 680.441415 1 MBG to KZT ₸ 1,301.43315 1 MBG to THB ฿ 78.804825 1 MBG to TWD NT$ 72.51501 1 MBG to AED د.إ 8.912595 1 MBG to CHF Fr 1.9428 1 MBG to HKD HK$ 19.03944 1 MBG to MAD .د.م 21.95364 1 MBG to MXN $ 45.728655 1 MBG to PLN zł 8.93688 1 MBG to RON лв 10.63683 1 MBG to SEK kr 23.45931 1 MBG to BGN лв 4.07988 1 MBG to HUF Ft 835.671135 1 MBG to CZK Kč 51.557055 1 MBG to KWD د.ك 0.7358355 1 MBG to ILS ₪ 8.281185

MultiBank Group Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MultiBank Group, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MultiBank Group What is the price of MultiBank Group (MBG) today? The live price of MultiBank Group (MBG) is 2.4285 USD . What is the market cap of MultiBank Group (MBG)? The current market cap of MultiBank Group is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MBG by its real-time market price of 2.4285 USD . What is the circulating supply of MultiBank Group (MBG)? The current circulating supply of MultiBank Group (MBG) is -- USD . What was the highest price of MultiBank Group (MBG)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of MultiBank Group (MBG) is 3.0974 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MultiBank Group (MBG)? The 24-hour trading volume of MultiBank Group (MBG) is $ 18.16M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 4, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the easiest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day earns you 10 tokens. Since its launch in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users preparing for AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. Want to boost your Web3 earnings even further? ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 4, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right,

Today’s Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer for August 4, 2025 What’s up, combo chasers? Dropee has dropped another tricky question, and you know what that means—time to prove you’re not just lucky, but smart too. Let’s reveal today’s correct answer and keep that leaderboard fire burning. Today’s Dropee Question of the Day for August 4-5, 2025 Dropee Question of the Day for August 3: What is the gaming term for a series of actions to unlock rewards? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Combo Dropee Daily Combo Code August 4-5, 2025 As we work on updating the Dropee combo for today, feel free to click here to view