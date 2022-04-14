MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MultiBank Group (MBG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MultiBank Group (MBG) Information MultiBank Group, established in California in 2005, is now one of the world’s largest and most regulated online financial derivatives institutions. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates 25+ offices globally and serves over 2 million clients across 100+ countries. With strong regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and a focus on financial integrity, MultiBank Group offers a secure, seamless trading experience worldwide. Today, the Group is pioneering the future of finance by leading one of the most ambitious Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization projects in the industry, centered around its first utility token: $MBG. Official Website: https://www.multibankgroup.com/en Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IdSlRvjNNIwn13En-_oNLPFA24pBMNSl/view?usp=drive_link Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x45e02bc2875A2914C4f585bBF92a6F28bc07CB70 Buy MBG Now!

MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MultiBank Group (MBG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.17B $ 2.17B $ 2.17B All-Time High: $ 3.0974 $ 3.0974 $ 3.0974 All-Time Low: $ 0.36701751283509526 $ 0.36701751283509526 $ 0.36701751283509526 Current Price: $ 2.1716 $ 2.1716 $ 2.1716 Learn more about MultiBank Group (MBG) price

MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MultiBank Group (MBG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MBG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MBG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MBG's tokenomics, explore MBG token's live price!

