FurGPT (FGPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FurGPT (FGPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.50B $ 1.50B $ 1.50B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 124.92K $ 124.92K $ 124.92K All-Time High: $ 0.032 $ 0.032 $ 0.032 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00008328 $ 0.00008328 $ 0.00008328 Learn more about FurGPT (FGPT) price Buy FGPT Now!

FurGPT (FGPT) Information FurGPT is an AI-powered platform that combines Web 3.0 with virtual pet art, enabling users to create and interact with personalized digital pets. It operates across multiple networks, including BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Lithosphere, integrating AI creativity with decentralized finance. The platform offers a secure and scalable environment for virtual pet creation and interaction. Official Website: https://furgpt.org/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.furgpt.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x21d6d37411d86fafdc565260e81e7a585bc44119

FurGPT (FGPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FurGPT (FGPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FGPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FGPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FGPT's tokenomics, explore FGPT token's live price!

How to Buy FGPT Interested in adding FurGPT (FGPT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FGPT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

