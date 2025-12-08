China’s Z-Image Dethrones Flux as King of AI Art—And Your Potato PC Can Run It

In brief The new Z-Image model runs on 6GB VRAM—hardware Flux2 can't even touch. Z-Image already has 200+ community resources and over a thousand positive reviews versus Flux2's 157 reviews. It is ranked as the best open-source model to date. Alibaba's Tongyi Lab Z-Image Turbo, a 6-billion-parameter image generation model, dropped last week with a simple promise: state-of-the-art quality on hardware you actually own. That promise is landing hard. Upon days of its release, developers had been cranking out LoRAs—custom fine-tuned adaptations—at a pace that's already outstripping Flux2, Black Forest Labs' much-hyped successor to the wildly popular Flux model. Z-Image's party trick is efficiency. While competitors like Flux2 demand 24GB of VRAM minimum (and up to 90GB for the full model), Z-Image runs on quantized setups with as little as 6GB. That's RTX 2060 territory—basically hardware from 2019. Depending on the resolution, users can generate images in as little as 30 seconds. ﻿ For hobbyists and indie creators, this is a door that was previously locked. The AI art community was fast to praise the model. "This is what SD3 was supposed to be," wrote user Saruhey on CivitAI, the world's largest repository of open source AI art tools. "The prompt adherence is pretty exquisite… a model that can do text right away is game-changing. This thing is packing the same, if not better, power than Flux is black magic on its own. The Chinese are way ahead of the AI game." Z-Image Turbo has been available on Civitai since last Thursday and has already gotten over 1,200 positive reviews. For context, Flux2—released a few days before Z-Image—has 157. The model is fully uncensored from scratch. Celebrities, fictional characters, and yes, explicit content are all on the table. As of today, there are around 200 resources (finetunes, LoRAs, workflows) for…