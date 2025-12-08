Twenty One Capital gets ahead of FUD from large BTC transfer for NYSE listing

The post Twenty One Capital gets ahead of FUD from large BTC transfer for NYSE listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Twenty One Capital has announced its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange, starting December 9. The Jack Mallers-led firm joins a long list of Bitcoin companies going public, encouraged by President Trump’s favorable regulatory environment. Twenty One Capital is preparing for its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol XXI this week by taking direct custody of its Bitcoin holdings. The Bitcoin-focused company announced it will transfer over 43,500 Bitcoins from escrow as part of closing its merger with Cantor Equity Partners. Why is Twenty One Capital moving its Bitcoin? Twenty One Capital’s merger with Cantor Equity Partners required that the 43,500 Bitcoins be held in escrow wallets during the approval process. The tokens came from multiple sources throughout 2025. Tether, Bitfinex, and SoftBank provided the initial holdings, and additional purchases were made through private investment financing. CEP shareholders approved the merger on December 4, and by December 8, the deal will be closed. Twenty One Capital’s CEO, Jack Mallers, announced the transfer publicly on X to get ahead of any concerns or speculation about the large on-chain movement. In crypto markets, major transfers often spark fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) among traders who worry about potential sell-offs. The company will introduce a Bitcoin Per Share metric with real-time on-chain proof of reserves, allowing investors to track holdings transparently. Twenty One Capital’s entry into the stock market Twenty One Capital raised significant capital before going public. Cantor Equity Partners raised $585 million through private investment financing, while Twenty One Capital sold $100 million in convertible notes. If the December 9 listing succeeds, Twenty One Capital will become the first Bitcoin-native company to trade on the NYSE, joining several Bitcoin ETFs already listed on the exchange, including products from BlackRock and Fidelity. Bitcoin prices are currently…