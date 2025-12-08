WTI Crude’s reversal from $60.00 extends to levels near $59.00

Oil prices are trading nearly $1 lower on the day on Monday, as the commodity's reversal from Friday's highs above $60.00 extends to session lows below $59.20 ahead of the American session opening times. The price of the benchmark US West Texas Intermediate retreats on Monday, with investors monitoring the multilateral talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, which might ease US restrictions on Russian Oil, and bring more than 2 million barrels per day back to the market. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet European leaders on Monday with US peace proposals in the background. From a wider perspective, however, crude prices maintain their bullish tone from late November lows, near $57, intact. Market expectations that a Federal Reserve rate cut on Wednesday will boost US economic growth and support demand on the world's largest oil consumer are keeping downside attempts limited. Meanwhile, Reuters reported this weekend that the European Union and the G7 are in talks to replace the current cap on the price of Russian Oil import with a full ban on Western maritime services. This would make it more difficult for Russian crude to reach foreign markets, making it exclusively dependent on its shadow fleet, and therefore reducing global supply significantly, which is another source of support for crude prices. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as "light" and "sweet" because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered "The Pipeline Crossroads of the World".…