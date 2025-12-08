The post USD mixed ahead of key FOMC decision – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) is narrowly mixed in quiet trade as investors await this week’s key event—Wednesday’s FOMC decision, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Markets weigh Fed cuts against sticky inflation “Stocks are churning in tight ranges while global bonds are softer as investors consider fading rate cut prospects outside of the US. European bond yields are up 4-5bps following hawkish comments from the ECB Governor Schnabel with Friday’s jump in Canadian bond yields adding to that momentum.” “The Fed is widely expected to cut rates this week, however, and give markets a little more insight into how a deeply divided policy-making body expects the key rate changes to unfold in the year ahead via updated dots and economic forecasts. More rate cuts are expected in 2026 but markets are having to balance expectations between sticky US inflation and the expected dovish shift in the Fed leadership next year.” “”The USD retains a sluggish undertone, meanwhile, and may need to find some hawkish nuggets in the Fed’s communications this week to avoid slipping further in what remains a weak period of the year for the USD overall from a seasonal point of view. The DXY is consolidating on the charts, with a tight trading range (potential bear flag pattern) developing between 98.8 (bear trigger) and 99.2 (short-term resistance).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-mixed-ahead-of-key-fomc-decision-scotiabank-202512081336

The post Risk back on the table as crypto ETFs bounce back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Today, we break down the BTC move over the past week, how ETFs have seen net inflows for the first time in nearly four weeks, and application and chain revenue. We also look into who President Trump’s next Federal Reserve Chair nominee might be. Indices BTC bounced off $85,000 lows, and is back up to $92,000. Over the past three weeks, BTC has increased 5%, with significant volatility throughout. In particular, BTC has been underperforming through the EU session, while outperforming in the US and APAC sessions. Over the past week, oracles, lending and Ethereum ecosystem tokens performed well, with each up just over 4%. Crypto equities performed the best, up 6.7%, primarily due to outperformance by HOOD. The Nasdaq 100 (+1.70%) and S&P 500 (+0.78%) continue to grind up, while Gold underperforms slightly (-0.85%). In terms of worst-performing, gaming has outperformed significantly toward the downside, with -23% returns over the past week. LGCT was the worst performer, and declined in price by -75% over the past week. Charts for The Week Odds have surged (up to 78% on Kalshi) that Kevin Hassett will be President Trump’s next Federal Reserve chair nominee, an announcement Trump recently confirmed is imminent. Hassett, a close White House ally, is favored because he aligns with the president’s demand for much lower interest rates to provide cheaper consumer loans and mortgages. Bitcoin ETF flows reversed sharply in November, posting significant net outflows after a steady run of inflows from May through October. The month saw roughly $3.46 billion in redemptions, completely erasing the $3.42 billion in new inflows seen last month and the worst outflows since February 2025 ($3.56 billion). The reversal highlights how quickly sentiment deteriorated despite months of strong accumulation.…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.