Gelato Network (GEL) Live Price Chart

$0.04958
-5.88%(1D)

GEL Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Gelato Network (GEL) today is 0.04958 USD with a current market cap of $ 12.97M USD. GEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gelato Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.59K USD
- Gelato Network price change within the day is -5.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 261.67M USD

Get real-time price updates of the GEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

GEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Gelato Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0030974-5.88%
30 Days$ -0.01031-17.22%
60 Days$ -0.03874-43.87%
90 Days$ -0.10312-67.54%
Gelato Network Price Change Today

Today, GEL recorded a change of $ -0.0030974 (-5.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Gelato Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01031 (-17.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Gelato Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GEL saw a change of $ -0.03874 (-43.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Gelato Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.10312 (-67.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Gelato Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04791
$ 0.08556
$ 4.4999
+0.44%

-5.88%

+6.55%

GEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 12.97M
$ 8.59K
261.67M
What is Gelato Network (GEL)

Gelato Network is the protocol for automated smart contract executions on public blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, and Fantom. Gelato is used as the underlying infrastructure for developers to outsource their web3 DevOps needs to a decentralized network of bots that enables them to automate arbitrary smart contracts reliably and without them becoming the central point of failure.

Gelato Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gelato Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Gelato Network Price History

Tracing GEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GEL's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Gelato Network (GEL)

GEL to Local Currencies

1 GEL to VND
1,304.6977
1 GEL to AUD
A$0.0763532
1 GEL to GBP
0.037185
1 GEL to EUR
0.0431346
1 GEL to USD
$0.04958
1 GEL to MYR
RM0.2117066
1 GEL to TRY
1.9118048
1 GEL to JPY
¥7.141999
1 GEL to RUB
4.1017534
1 GEL to INR
4.1890142
1 GEL to IDR
Rp812.7867552
1 GEL to KRW
69.149226
1 GEL to PHP
2.7556564
1 GEL to EGP
￡E.2.5166808
1 GEL to BRL
R$0.2791354
1 GEL to CAD
C$0.0679246
1 GEL to BDT
6.043802
1 GEL to NGN
79.4549248
1 GEL to UAH
2.062528
1 GEL to VES
Bs4.26388
1 GEL to PKR
Rs13.9775936
1 GEL to KZT
25.5168428
1 GEL to THB
฿1.6356442
1 GEL to TWD
NT$1.5240892
1 GEL to AED
د.إ0.1819586
1 GEL to CHF
Fr0.0406556
1 GEL to HKD
HK$0.384245
1 GEL to MAD
.د.م0.4591108
1 GEL to MXN
$0.9727596

Gelato Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gelato Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Gelato Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gelato Network

Disclaimer

