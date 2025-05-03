What is FORM (FORM)

Decentralized All-in-One Platform | GameFi, IGO, Memes, AI | Innovating DeFi, Expanding Boundaries & Building a Fair, Free Web3 Future 🚀 | Formerly BinaryX

FORM Price Prediction

FORM Price History

How to buy FORM (FORM)

FORM to Local Currencies

1 FORM to VND ₫ 56,545.672 1 FORM to AUD A$ 3.33064 1 FORM to GBP ￡ 1.6116 1 FORM to EUR € 1.890944 1 FORM to USD $ 2.1488 1 FORM to MYR RM 9.175376 1 FORM to TRY ₺ 82.642848 1 FORM to JPY ¥ 311.189216 1 FORM to RUB ₽ 178.199984 1 FORM to INR ₹ 181.616576 1 FORM to IDR Rp 35,226.223872 1 FORM to KRW ₩ 3,009.523328 1 FORM to PHP ₱ 119.2584 1 FORM to EGP ￡E. 109.008624 1 FORM to BRL R$ 12.14072 1 FORM to CAD C$ 2.965344 1 FORM to BDT ৳ 261.93872 1 FORM to NGN ₦ 3,454.647248 1 FORM to UAH ₴ 89.39008 1 FORM to VES Bs 189.0944 1 FORM to PKR Rs 605.789696 1 FORM to KZT ₸ 1,112.777568 1 FORM to THB ฿ 71.12528 1 FORM to TWD NT$ 65.989648 1 FORM to AED د.إ 7.886096 1 FORM to CHF Fr 1.762016 1 FORM to HKD HK$ 16.6532 1 FORM to MAD .د.م 19.897888 1 FORM to MXN $ 42.073504

FORM Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FORM What is the price of FORM (FORM) today? The live price of FORM (FORM) is 2.1488 USD . What is the market cap of FORM (FORM)? The current market cap of FORM is $ 820.56M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FORM by its real-time market price of 2.1488 USD . What is the circulating supply of FORM (FORM)? The current circulating supply of FORM (FORM) is 381.87M USD . What was the highest price of FORM (FORM)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of FORM (FORM) is 2.6383 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FORM (FORM)? The 24-hour trading volume of FORM (FORM) is $ 79.59K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

