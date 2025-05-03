Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
FORM Price(FORM)
The current price of FORM (FORM) today is 2.1488 USD with a current market cap of $ 820.56M USD. FORM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FORM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 79.59K USD
- FORM price change within the day is -1.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 381.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FORM to USD price on MEXC.
Track the price changes of FORM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.022144
|-1.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0163
|+0.76%
|60 Days
|$ +1.3488
|+168.60%
|90 Days
|$ +1.3488
|+168.60%
Today, FORM recorded a change of $ -0.022144 (-1.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.FORM 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0163 (+0.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.FORM 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FORM saw a change of $ +1.3488 (+168.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.FORM 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.3488 (+168.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of FORM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-1.02%
+0.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized All-in-One Platform | GameFi, IGO, Memes, AI | Innovating DeFi, Expanding Boundaries & Building a Fair, Free Web3 Future 🚀 | Formerly BinaryX
FORM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FORM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check FORM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FORM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FORM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FORM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FORM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FORM price prediction page.
Tracing FORM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FORM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FORM price history page.
Looking for how to buy FORM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FORM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 FORM to VND
₫56,545.672
|1 FORM to AUD
A$3.33064
|1 FORM to GBP
￡1.6116
|1 FORM to EUR
€1.890944
|1 FORM to USD
$2.1488
|1 FORM to MYR
RM9.175376
|1 FORM to TRY
₺82.642848
|1 FORM to JPY
¥311.189216
|1 FORM to RUB
₽178.199984
|1 FORM to INR
₹181.616576
|1 FORM to IDR
Rp35,226.223872
|1 FORM to KRW
₩3,009.523328
|1 FORM to PHP
₱119.2584
|1 FORM to EGP
￡E.109.008624
|1 FORM to BRL
R$12.14072
|1 FORM to CAD
C$2.965344
|1 FORM to BDT
৳261.93872
|1 FORM to NGN
₦3,454.647248
|1 FORM to UAH
₴89.39008
|1 FORM to VES
Bs189.0944
|1 FORM to PKR
Rs605.789696
|1 FORM to KZT
₸1,112.777568
|1 FORM to THB
฿71.12528
|1 FORM to TWD
NT$65.989648
|1 FORM to AED
د.إ7.886096
|1 FORM to CHF
Fr1.762016
|1 FORM to HKD
HK$16.6532
|1 FORM to MAD
.د.م19.897888
|1 FORM to MXN
$42.073504
For a more in-depth understanding of FORM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
