Phala Price(PHA)
The current price of Phala (PHA) today is 0.09885 USD with a current market cap of $ 78.33M USD. PHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phala Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 411.63K USD
- Phala price change within the day is -3.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 792.46M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHA price information.
Track the price changes of Phala for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0031624
|-3.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00565
|+6.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.02945
|-22.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02865
|-22.48%
Today, PHA recorded a change of $ -0.0031624 (-3.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.Phala 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00565 (+6.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.Phala 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PHA saw a change of $ -0.02945 (-22.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Phala 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02865 (-22.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Phala: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
-3.10%
-13.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phala Network tackles the issue of trust in the computation cloud. By organizing a decentralized network of computation nodes around the world, it offers high-performance services without relying on any cloud vendor. Phala workers run the programs in Secure Enclaves, a privacy technology already embedded into modern processors, enabling versatile and confidential execution. Together, this creates the infrastructure for a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless computing cloud.
Phala is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Phala investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check PHA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Phala on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Phala buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phala, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PHA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Phala price prediction page.
Tracing PHA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PHA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Phala price history page.
Looking for how to buy Phala? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Phala on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 PHA to VND
₫2,601.23775
|1 PHA to AUD
A$0.1532175
|1 PHA to GBP
￡0.0741375
|1 PHA to EUR
€0.086988
|1 PHA to USD
$0.09885
|1 PHA to MYR
RM0.4220895
|1 PHA to TRY
₺3.8126445
|1 PHA to JPY
¥14.323365
|1 PHA to RUB
₽8.1739065
|1 PHA to INR
₹8.3656755
|1 PHA to IDR
Rp1,620.491544
|1 PHA to KRW
₩138.445356
|1 PHA to PHP
₱5.501991
|1 PHA to EGP
￡E.5.017626
|1 PHA to BRL
R$0.5585025
|1 PHA to CAD
C$0.136413
|1 PHA to BDT
৳12.049815
|1 PHA to NGN
₦158.413056
|1 PHA to UAH
₴4.11216
|1 PHA to VES
Bs8.6988
|1 PHA to PKR
Rs27.867792
|1 PHA to KZT
₸50.874141
|1 PHA to THB
฿3.271935
|1 PHA to TWD
NT$3.0356835
|1 PHA to AED
د.إ0.3627795
|1 PHA to CHF
Fr0.081057
|1 PHA to HKD
HK$0.7660875
|1 PHA to MAD
.د.م0.915351
|1 PHA to MXN
$1.935483
For a more in-depth understanding of Phala, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
