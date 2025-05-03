What is Cookie DAO (COOKIE)

Cookie DAO is the largest AI agents index and a data layer for AI and humans. It created crypto’s first AI Agents index, cookie.fun, giving investors and traders a top-level overview of the AI agents market. It eliminates the need to blindly invest in hundreds of new AI agents by providing data that allows for informed and targeted investments. Real-time analytics make powerful decision-making easier and safer for traders to laser-pick the most promising agents to invest in or spot market and sentiment shifts in real time. Based on 7TB of live data feeds, Cookie DAO is building the primary infrastructure for AI agents-driven reality. Cookie DAO is the first project on the market to aggregate and index live data of all AI agents, presenting it in human—and AI-friendly formats—index dashboards and agent APIs. Cookie DAO is powered by the $COOKIE token, which guarantees that it will continue gathering and indexing the growing amount of AI agent data. It is a utility token that grants access to the token-gated sections of the cookie.fun index and is required for agents that plug into the Cookie DAO APIs.

Cookie DAO Price Prediction

Cookie DAO Price History

How to buy Cookie DAO (COOKIE)

COOKIE to Local Currencies

Cookie DAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cookie DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cookie DAO What is the price of Cookie DAO (COOKIE) today? The live price of Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is 0.15203 USD . What is the market cap of Cookie DAO (COOKIE)? The current market cap of Cookie DAO is $ 68.51M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COOKIE by its real-time market price of 0.15203 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cookie DAO (COOKIE)? The current circulating supply of Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is 450.66M USD . What was the highest price of Cookie DAO (COOKIE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is 0.82504 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cookie DAO (COOKIE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is $ 2.55M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

