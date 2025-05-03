Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Cookie DAO Price(COOKIE)
The current price of Cookie DAO (COOKIE) today is 0.15203 USD with a current market cap of $ 68.51M USD. COOKIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cookie DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.55M USD
- Cookie DAO price change within the day is -9.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 450.66M USD
Track the price changes of Cookie DAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0158799
|-9.48%
|30 Days
|$ +0.05716
|+60.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0237
|-13.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02115
|-12.22%
Today, COOKIE recorded a change of $ -0.0158799 (-9.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.Cookie DAO 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.05716 (+60.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.Cookie DAO 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, COOKIE saw a change of $ -0.0237 (-13.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Cookie DAO 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02115 (-12.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Cookie DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-9.48%
+18.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cookie DAO is the largest AI agents index and a data layer for AI and humans. It created crypto’s first AI Agents index, cookie.fun, giving investors and traders a top-level overview of the AI agents market. It eliminates the need to blindly invest in hundreds of new AI agents by providing data that allows for informed and targeted investments. Real-time analytics make powerful decision-making easier and safer for traders to laser-pick the most promising agents to invest in or spot market and sentiment shifts in real time. Based on 7TB of live data feeds, Cookie DAO is building the primary infrastructure for AI agents-driven reality. Cookie DAO is the first project on the market to aggregate and index live data of all AI agents, presenting it in human—and AI-friendly formats—index dashboards and agent APIs. Cookie DAO is powered by the $COOKIE token, which guarantees that it will continue gathering and indexing the growing amount of AI agent data. It is a utility token that grants access to the token-gated sections of the cookie.fun index and is required for agents that plug into the Cookie DAO APIs.
|1 COOKIE to VND
₫4,000.66945
|1 COOKIE to AUD
A$0.2356465
|1 COOKIE to GBP
￡0.1140225
|1 COOKIE to EUR
€0.1337864
|1 COOKIE to USD
$0.15203
|1 COOKIE to MYR
RM0.6491681
|1 COOKIE to TRY
₺5.8470738
|1 COOKIE to JPY
¥22.0169846
|1 COOKIE to RUB
₽12.6078479
|1 COOKIE to INR
₹12.8495756
|1 COOKIE to IDR
Rp2,492.2946832
|1 COOKIE to KRW
₩212.9271368
|1 COOKIE to PHP
₱8.437665
|1 COOKIE to EGP
￡E.7.7124819
|1 COOKIE to BRL
R$0.8589695
|1 COOKIE to CAD
C$0.2098014
|1 COOKIE to BDT
৳18.532457
|1 COOKIE to NGN
₦244.4201513
|1 COOKIE to UAH
₴6.324448
|1 COOKIE to VES
Bs13.37864
|1 COOKIE to PKR
Rs42.8602976
|1 COOKIE to KZT
₸78.7302558
|1 COOKIE to THB
฿5.032193
|1 COOKIE to TWD
NT$4.6688413
|1 COOKIE to AED
د.إ0.5579501
|1 COOKIE to CHF
Fr0.1246646
|1 COOKIE to HKD
HK$1.1782325
|1 COOKIE to MAD
.د.م1.4077978
|1 COOKIE to MXN
$2.9767474
For a more in-depth understanding of Cookie DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
