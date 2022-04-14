Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Tokenomics
Cookie DAO is the largest AI agents index and a data layer for AI and humans. It created crypto’s first AI Agents index, cookie.fun, giving investors and traders a top-level overview of the AI agents market. It eliminates the need to blindly invest in hundreds of new AI agents by providing data that allows for informed and targeted investments. Real-time analytics make powerful decision-making easier and safer for traders to laser-pick the most promising agents to invest in or spot market and sentiment shifts in real time. Based on 7TB of live data feeds, Cookie DAO is building the primary infrastructure for AI agents-driven reality. Cookie DAO is the first project on the market to aggregate and index live data of all AI agents, presenting it in human—and AI-friendly formats—index dashboards and agent APIs. Cookie DAO is powered by the $COOKIE token, which guarantees that it will continue gathering and indexing the growing amount of AI agent data. It is a utility token that grants access to the token-gated sections of the cookie.fun index and is required for agents that plug into the Cookie DAO APIs.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cookie DAO (COOKIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COOKIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COOKIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Price History
Analysing the price history of COOKIE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
COOKIE Price Prediction
Want to know where COOKIE might be heading? Our COOKIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
