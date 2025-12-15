Formula 1 Inks 5-Year Broadcast Partnership With Apple TV

Brad Pitt, an actor, plays Sonny Hayes, a driver for the fictional APX GP team in the Apex F1 movie by Apple Studios and Bruckheimer Films. This portrait is taken during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from December 5 to 8, 2024. (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images As Disney's term as the American Formula 1 broadcast rights holder comes to a close, Formula 1 has already announced a succession plan. Apple TV, which produced the hit movie "Formula 1" earlier this year, will take over as the sport's official American broadcast partner beginning in 2026. The five-year deal marks a significant shift for Formula 1, which previously partnered with NBC prior to having races air on ESPN. To have all practice, qualifying, sprints and grand prix on a direct-to-consumer platform shows the shift in Americans' TV watching habits. "This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels," Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said. "We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create 'F1 The Movie,' which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world. "We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked. I want to thank Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together." Formula 1…