GoPlus Security to Gambian Dalasi Conversion Table
GPS to GMD Conversion Table
- 1 GPS0.44 GMD
- 2 GPS0.89 GMD
- 3 GPS1.33 GMD
- 4 GPS1.78 GMD
- 5 GPS2.22 GMD
- 6 GPS2.67 GMD
- 7 GPS3.11 GMD
- 8 GPS3.56 GMD
- 9 GPS4.00 GMD
- 10 GPS4.45 GMD
- 50 GPS22.23 GMD
- 100 GPS44.46 GMD
- 1,000 GPS444.63 GMD
- 5,000 GPS2,223.15 GMD
- 10,000 GPS4,446.30 GMD
The table above displays real-time GoPlus Security to Gambian Dalasi (GPS to GMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 GPS to 10,000 GPS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked GPS amounts using the latest GMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom GPS to GMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GMD to GPS Conversion Table
- 1 GMD2.249 GPS
- 2 GMD4.498 GPS
- 3 GMD6.747 GPS
- 4 GMD8.996 GPS
- 5 GMD11.24 GPS
- 6 GMD13.49 GPS
- 7 GMD15.74 GPS
- 8 GMD17.99 GPS
- 9 GMD20.24 GPS
- 10 GMD22.49 GPS
- 50 GMD112.4 GPS
- 100 GMD224.9 GPS
- 1,000 GMD2,249 GPS
- 5,000 GMD11,245 GPS
- 10,000 GMD22,490 GPS
The table above shows real-time Gambian Dalasi to GoPlus Security (GMD to GPS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GMD to 10,000 GMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much GoPlus Security you can get at current rates based on commonly used GMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
GoPlus Security (GPS) is currently trading at D 0.44 GMD , reflecting a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at D7.39M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of D1.40B GMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated GoPlus Security Price page.
231.08B GMD
Circulation Supply
7.39M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.40B GMD
Market Cap
0.41%
Price Change (1D)
D 0.006321
24H High
D 0.005923
24H Low
The GPS to GMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track GoPlus Security's fluctuations against GMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current GoPlus Security price.
GPS to GMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 GPS = 0.44 GMD | 1 GMD = 2.249 GPS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 GPS to GMD is 0.44 GMD.
Buying 5 GPS will cost 2.22 GMD and 10 GPS is valued at 4.45 GMD.
1 GMD can be traded for 2.249 GPS.
50 GMD can be converted to 112.4 GPS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 GPS to GMD has changed by -2.16% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.41%, reaching a high of 0.4645463690160984 GMD and a low of 0.4352963366053395 GMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 GPS was 0.47689311636536347 GMD, which represents a -6.77% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, GPS has changed by -0.5337763452244776 GMD, resulting in a -54.56% change in its value.
All About GoPlus Security (GPS)
Now that you have calculated the price of GoPlus Security (GPS), you can learn more about GoPlus Security directly at MEXC. Learn about GPS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy GoPlus Security, trading pairs, and more.
GPS to GMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, GoPlus Security (GPS) has fluctuated between 0.4352963366053395 GMD and 0.4645463690160984 GMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.42882899275572445 GMD to a high of 0.5154032092880713 GMD. You can view detailed GPS to GMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0.73
|Low
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|Average
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|D 0
|Volatility
|+6.55%
|+18.91%
|+69.61%
|+92.87%
|Change
|-0.19%
|-2.71%
|-6.61%
|-54.87%
GoPlus Security Price Forecast in GMD for 2026 and 2030
GoPlus Security’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential GPS to GMD forecasts for the coming years:
GPS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, GoPlus Security could reach approximately D0.47 GMD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
GPS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, GPS may rise to around D0.57 GMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our GoPlus Security Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
GPS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
GPS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of GPS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where GoPlus Security is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell GPS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
GPSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore GPS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of GoPlus Security futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy GoPlus Security
Looking to add GoPlus Security to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy GoPlus Security › or Get started now ›
GPS and GMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
GoPlus Security (GPS) vs USD: Market Comparison
GoPlus Security Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00605
- 7-Day Change: -2.16%
- 30-Day Trend: -6.77%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including GPS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GMD, the USD price of GPS remains the primary market benchmark.
[GPS Price] [GPS to USD]
Gambian Dalasi (GMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GMD/USD): 0.013605461983461664
- 7-Day Change: -0.68%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.68%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of GPS.
- A weaker GMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy GPS securely with GMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the GPS to GMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between GoPlus Security (GPS) and Gambian Dalasi (GMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in GPS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the GPS to GMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GMD's strength. When GMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like GPS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like GoPlus Security, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for GPS may rise, impacting its conversion to GMD.
Convert GPS to GMD Instantly
Use our real-time GPS to GMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert GPS to GMD?
Enter the Amount of GPS
Start by entering how much GPS you want to convert into GMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live GPS to GMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date GPS to GMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about GPS and GMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add GPS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy GPS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the GPS to GMD exchange rate calculated?
The GPS to GMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of GPS (often in USD or USDT), converted to GMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the GPS to GMD rate change so frequently?
GPS to GMD rate changes so frequently because both GoPlus Security and Gambian Dalasi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed GPS to GMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the GPS to GMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the GPS to GMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert GPS to GMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my GPS to GMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of GPS against GMD over time?
You can understand the GPS against GMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the GPS to GMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GMD, impacting the conversion rate even if GPS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the GPS to GMD exchange rate?
GoPlus Security halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the GPS to GMD rate.
Can I compare the GPS to GMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the GPS to GMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the GPS to GMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the GoPlus Security price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the GPS to GMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target GPS to GMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences GoPlus Security and the Gambian Dalasi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both GoPlus Security and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting GPS to GMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GMD into GPS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is GPS to GMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor GPS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, GPS to GMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the GPS to GMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive GPS to GMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
GoPlus Security News and Market Updates
CoA mandates geotagging to strike out ‘ghost projects’
The Commission on Audit (CoA) today announced it is fast-tracking the final approval of a new policy that will require mandatory GPS-based geotagging for all government infrastructure projects. This move is aimed squarely at eliminating ghost projects, stopping falsified billings, and ensuring the verifiable use of public funds. The proposed issuance, formally titled “Mandatory Geotagging for All […]2025/12/02
GoPlus Security generates $4.7M in revenue with GPS token utility
The post GoPlus Security generates $4.7M in revenue with GPS token utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways GoPlus Security generated $4.7 million in revenue using its GPS token utility. The GPS token is used for network gas fees, staking, and governance within the GoPlus ecosystem. GoPlus Security, a Web3 security infrastructure provider, generated $4.7 million in revenue through its GPS token utility model as of October 2025, per CoinDesk. The protocol’s revenue stems from multiple integrated services that leverage the GPS token for various network functions. The GPS token powers the GoPlus ecosystem by enabling network gas fee payments, staking, and governance functions. Revenue generation occurs through the company’s app, protocol, and subscription offerings focused on security infrastructure. GoPlus App serves as the primary user-facing platform, providing real-time on-chain risk control and personalized security configurations across blockchains. The platform enables transaction protection that supports ongoing revenue generation through its integrated security services. The company’s SaaS subscription model provides businesses with subscription-based access to advanced security services. These subscriptions enhance the revenue model by offering a consistent, predictable stream of income. SafeToken Protocol facilitates secure token creation and management within the decentralized security network. The protocol contributes to sustainability by integrating with on-chain activities that drive value capture across the GoPlus ecosystem. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/goplus-security-gps-token-revenue-model/2025/12/05
Apple, Google, Samsung defend Indian smartphone users from state surveillance
The post Apple, Google, Samsung defend Indian smartphone users from state surveillance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s telecom industry has presented a proposal requesting that smartphone companies enable satellite location tracking that users can not turn off. The implementation of the proposal involves using A-GPS technology, which functions with both satellite signals and cellular data. The Indian government is considering a telecom industry proposal that would require all smartphones to have satellite-based location tracking permanently enabled, with no option for users to turn it off. Apple and Google reject India’s telecom industry proposal The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing major carriers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel presented the proposal. According to Reuters, referencing to internal government emails from June, telecom companies want precise user locations provided through A-GPS technology, which uses both satellite signals and cellular data and can allow tracking accurate to within about one meter. Currently, authorities can only use cellular tower data that can only estimate location within several meters. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was forced to withdraw an order requiring all smartphones to come with a state-run cyber safety app already installed on it, with no option to delete it. However, activists and politicians raised alarms about potential government snooping, which led to the policy’s quick reversal, according to reporting by Cryptopolitan. Apple, Samsung, and Google also told the Indian government not to force the installation of the app. The India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), representing both Apple and Google, sent a confidential letter to authorities in July arguing that the proposal has no precedent anywhere in the world and would constitute “regulatory overreach.” The tech companies stated that A-GPS network services are “not deployed or supported for location surveillance” in their letter. They warned of significant “legal, privacy, and national security concerns,” noting their user base includes military personnel, judges, corporate executives, and journalists who…2025/12/06
India Considers Mandatory Satellite Tracking on Smartphones as Apple and Google Push Back
The post India Considers Mandatory Satellite Tracking on Smartphones as Apple and Google Push Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s telecom industry has proposed mandatory satellite location tracking on all smartphones using A-GPS technology, which cannot be disabled by users, to enhance precise surveillance capabilities for government agencies. COAI’s Proposal: Representing major carriers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the Cellular Operators Association of India seeks A-GPS integration for location accuracy within one meter. Current Limitations: Cellular tower data only provides rough estimates, hindering effective investigations. Tech Rejections: Apple, Google, and Samsung oppose the measure, citing privacy risks and lack of global precedent, with over 735 million smartphones affected in India as of mid-2025. India’s satellite location tracking proposal for smartphones raises privacy alarms as telecom firms push for mandatory A-GPS. Discover tech giants’ opposition and surveillance implications. Stay informed on global policy shifts. What is India’s Proposal for Mandatory Satellite Location Tracking on Smartphones? India’s satellite location tracking proposal for smartphones involves requiring all devices to enable A-GPS technology permanently, combining satellite signals and cellular data for precise user location without user opt-out options. This initiative, backed by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), aims to improve government access to accurate location data during legal investigations. Telecom leaders like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel support it to overcome the limitations of current cellular tower-based tracking, which offers only approximate positions spanning several meters. Why Have Apple and Google Rejected India’s Telecom Industry Proposal? The proposal has met strong resistance from major smartphone manufacturers. Apple, Google, and Samsung, through their representative body the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), sent a confidential letter to Indian authorities in July, labeling it as unprecedented regulatory overreach. They highlighted that A-GPS is not designed or deployed for location surveillance purposes and warned of severe legal, privacy, and national security risks. For instance, the user base includes sensitive professionals such as military…2025/12/06
