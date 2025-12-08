The post India Considers Mandatory Satellite Tracking on Smartphones as Apple and Google Push Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s telecom industry has proposed mandatory satellite location tracking on all smartphones using A-GPS technology, which cannot be disabled by users, to enhance precise surveillance capabilities for government agencies. COAI’s Proposal: Representing major carriers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the Cellular Operators Association of India seeks A-GPS integration for location accuracy within one meter. Current Limitations: Cellular tower data only provides rough estimates, hindering effective investigations. Tech Rejections: Apple, Google, and Samsung oppose the measure, citing privacy risks and lack of global precedent, with over 735 million smartphones affected in India as of mid-2025. India’s satellite location tracking proposal for smartphones raises privacy alarms as telecom firms push for mandatory A-GPS. Discover tech giants’ opposition and surveillance implications. Stay informed on global policy shifts. What is India’s Proposal for Mandatory Satellite Location Tracking on Smartphones? India’s satellite location tracking proposal for smartphones involves requiring all devices to enable A-GPS technology permanently, combining satellite signals and cellular data for precise user location without user opt-out options. This initiative, backed by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), aims to improve government access to accurate location data during legal investigations. Telecom leaders like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel support it to overcome the limitations of current cellular tower-based tracking, which offers only approximate positions spanning several meters. Why Have Apple and Google Rejected India’s Telecom Industry Proposal? The proposal has met strong resistance from major smartphone manufacturers. Apple, Google, and Samsung, through their representative body the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), sent a confidential letter to Indian authorities in July, labeling it as unprecedented regulatory overreach. They highlighted that A-GPS is not designed or deployed for location surveillance purposes and warned of severe legal, privacy, and national security risks. For instance, the user base includes sensitive professionals such as military…

The post GoPlus Security generates $4.7M in revenue with GPS token utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways GoPlus Security generated $4.7 million in revenue using its GPS token utility. The GPS token is used for network gas fees, staking, and governance within the GoPlus ecosystem. GoPlus Security, a Web3 security infrastructure provider, generated $4.7 million in revenue through its GPS token utility model as of October 2025, per CoinDesk. The protocol’s revenue stems from multiple integrated services that leverage the GPS token for various network functions. The GPS token powers the GoPlus ecosystem by enabling network gas fee payments, staking, and governance functions. Revenue generation occurs through the company’s app, protocol, and subscription offerings focused on security infrastructure. GoPlus App serves as the primary user-facing platform, providing real-time on-chain risk control and personalized security configurations across blockchains. The platform enables transaction protection that supports ongoing revenue generation through its integrated security services. The company’s SaaS subscription model provides businesses with subscription-based access to advanced security services. These subscriptions enhance the revenue model by offering a consistent, predictable stream of income. SafeToken Protocol facilitates secure token creation and management within the decentralized security network. The protocol contributes to sustainability by integrating with on-chain activities that drive value capture across the GoPlus ecosystem. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/goplus-security-gps-token-revenue-model/

