Grafi to Panamanian Balboa Conversion Table

  • 1 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 2 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 3 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 4 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 5 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 6 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 7 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 8 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 9 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 10 GRAFI
    0.00 PAB
  • 50 GRAFI
    0.01 PAB
  • 100 GRAFI
    0.03 PAB
  • 1,000 GRAFI
    0.29 PAB
  • 5,000 GRAFI
    1.45 PAB
  • 10,000 GRAFI
    2.89 PAB

The table above displays real-time Grafi to Panamanian Balboa (GRAFI to PAB) conversions across a range of values, from 1 GRAFI to 10,000 GRAFI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked GRAFI amounts using the latest PAB market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom GRAFI to PAB amounts, please use the tool converter above.

PAB to GRAFI Conversion Table

  • 1 PAB
    3,460 GRAFI
  • 2 PAB
    6,920 GRAFI
  • 3 PAB
    10,380 GRAFI
  • 4 PAB
    13,840 GRAFI
  • 5 PAB
    17,300 GRAFI
  • 6 PAB
    20,761 GRAFI
  • 7 PAB
    24,221 GRAFI
  • 8 PAB
    27,681 GRAFI
  • 9 PAB
    31,141 GRAFI
  • 10 PAB
    34,601 GRAFI
  • 50 PAB
    173,009 GRAFI
  • 100 PAB
    346,018 GRAFI
  • 1,000 PAB
    3,460,186 GRAFI
  • 5,000 PAB
    17,300,934 GRAFI
  • 10,000 PAB
    34,601,868 GRAFI

The table above shows real-time Panamanian Balboa to Grafi (PAB to GRAFI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PAB to 10,000 PAB. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Grafi you can get at current rates based on commonly used PAB amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Grafi Price and Market Statistics in Panamanian Balboa

Grafi (GRAFI) is currently trading at B/. 0.00 PAB , reflecting a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at B/.1.14K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of B/.-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Grafi Price page.

--

Circulation Supply

1.14K

24-Hour Trading Volume

--

Market Cap

0.00%

Price Change (1D)

B/. 0.000388

24H High

B/. 0.000289

24H Low

The GRAFI to PAB trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Grafi's fluctuations against PAB. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Grafi price.

GRAFI to PAB Conversion Summary

As of | 1 GRAFI = 0.00 PAB | 1 PAB = 3,460 GRAFI

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 GRAFI to PAB is 0.00 PAB.

  • Buying 5 GRAFI will cost 0.00 PAB and 10 GRAFI is valued at 0.00 PAB.

  • 1 PAB can be traded for 3,460 GRAFI.

  • 50 PAB can be converted to 173,009 GRAFI, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 GRAFI to PAB has changed by -7.97% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of 0.000388002327953441 PAB and a low of 0.00028900173396532075 PAB.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 GRAFI was 0.0012610075658486832 PAB, which represents a -77.09% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, GRAFI has changed by -0.004244025463490731 PAB, resulting in a -93.63% change in its value.

All About Grafi (GRAFI)

Now that you have calculated the price of Grafi (GRAFI), you can learn more about Grafi directly at MEXC. Learn about GRAFI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Grafi, trading pairs, and more.

GRAFI to PAB Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Grafi (GRAFI) has fluctuated between 0.00028900173396532075 PAB and 0.000388002327953441 PAB, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00020200121197576053 PAB to a high of 0.0006100036599268016 PAB. You can view detailed GRAFI to PAB price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighB/. 0B/. 0B/. 0B/. 0
LowB/. 0B/. 0B/. 0B/. 0
AverageB/. 0B/. 0B/. 0B/. 0
Volatility+22.88%+131.19%+84.06%+131.97%
Change-18.36%-7.07%-77.08%-93.62%

Grafi Price Forecast in PAB for 2026 and 2030

Grafi’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential GRAFI to PAB forecasts for the coming years:

GRAFI Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Grafi could reach approximately B/.0.00 PAB, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

GRAFI Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, GRAFI may rise to around B/.0.00 PAB, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Grafi Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

GRAFI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
GRAFI/USDT
GRAFI/USDT
Trade

The table above shows a list of GRAFI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Grafi is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell GRAFI at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
  

Explore GRAFI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Grafi futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Grafi

Looking to add Grafi to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Grafi › or Get started now ›

GRAFI and PAB in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Grafi (GRAFI) vs USD: Market Comparison

Grafi Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.000289
  • 7-Day Change: -7.97%
  • 30-Day Trend: -77.09%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from GRAFI, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including GRAFI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to PAB, the USD price of GRAFI remains the primary market benchmark.
[GRAFI Price] [GRAFI to USD]

Panamanian Balboa (PAB) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (PAB/USD): 0.9999740006759823
  • 7-Day Change: -0.04%
  • 30-Day Trend: -0.04%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since GRAFI is typically valued in USD, shifts in PAB vs USD affect the GRAFI to PAB rate.
  • A stronger PAB means you will pay less to get the same amount of GRAFI.
  • A weaker PAB means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy GRAFI securely with PAB on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy GRAFI Instantly Now]

What Influences the GRAFI to PAB Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Grafi (GRAFI) and Panamanian Balboa (PAB) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in GRAFI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the GRAFI to PAB rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PAB-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. PAB Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PAB's strength. When PAB weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like GRAFI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Grafi, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for GRAFI may rise, impacting its conversion to PAB.

Convert GRAFI to PAB Instantly

Use our real-time GRAFI to PAB converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert GRAFI to PAB?

  1. Enter the Amount of GRAFI

    Start by entering how much GRAFI you want to convert into PAB using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live GRAFI to PAB Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date GRAFI to PAB exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about GRAFI and PAB.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add GRAFI to your portfolio? Learn how to buy GRAFI with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the GRAFI to PAB exchange rate calculated?

    The GRAFI to PAB exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of GRAFI (often in USD or USDT), converted to PAB using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the GRAFI to PAB rate change so frequently?

    GRAFI to PAB rate changes so frequently because both Grafi and Panamanian Balboa are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed GRAFI to PAB rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the GRAFI to PAB rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the GRAFI to PAB rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert GRAFI to PAB or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my GRAFI to PAB conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of GRAFI against PAB over time?

    You can understand the GRAFI against PAB price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the GRAFI to PAB rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PAB, impacting the conversion rate even if GRAFI stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the GRAFI to PAB exchange rate?

    Grafi halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the GRAFI to PAB rate.

  11. Can I compare the GRAFI to PAB rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the GRAFI to PAB rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the GRAFI to PAB rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Grafi price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the GRAFI to PAB conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PAB markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target GRAFI to PAB price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Grafi and the Panamanian Balboa?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Grafi and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting GRAFI to PAB and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PAB into GRAFI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is GRAFI to PAB a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor GRAFI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, GRAFI to PAB can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the GRAFI to PAB rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PAB against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive GRAFI to PAB rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Grafi News and Market Updates

Explore More About Grafi

Why Buy Grafi with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Grafi.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Join millions of users and buy Grafi with MEXC today.

