Grass League Names Its Latest Champions

The post Grass League Names Its Latest Champions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CADIZ, SPAIN – JUNE 8: Ryan Ruffels of Australia plays his tee shot on the 11th hole on Day One of the Andalucia Challenge de Cadiz at Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri on June 8, 2023 in Cadiz, Andalucia, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) Getty Images While Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL), the Internet Invitational, LIV Golf, and an influx of money into the PGA Tour look to disrupt golf’s status quo, a smaller par-three–based league — The Grass League — crowned a champion over the weekend. The Grass League is a franchise-based team competition featuring a mixture of professional players from the PGA and LPGA Tours, mini-tour players, former players, YouTubers, and elite amateurs. Siblings and professional golfers Gabriela Ruffels and Ryan Ruffels teamed up to win the event at the Grass Clippings Rolling Hills par-3 course, competing under The Los Angeles Roses franchise. Ryan Ruffels came close to delivering one of the event’s most dramatic moments on the 17th hole, flying his shot directly into the cup before it bounced out and finished roughly 20 feet from the hole. “Over 80 percent of all golf shots you watch on a full PGA Tour event broadcast are from 150 yards and in and around the greens. If you think about the 16th at The Masters or 17 at Sawgrass, all of the iconic moments are on par threes,” Grass Clippings founder Jake Hoselton said (“Jake Hoselton – Grass Clippings”). The league features 10 franchises across the United States and hosts four aggregate tournaments throughout the year: the season opener at Grass Clippings, a second event at Goat Hill Park, and the season finale under the lights back at Grass Clippings. The season begins with a play-in competition where players can be drafted onto their respective franchises. Teams range…