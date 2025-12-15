Grass Not Always Greener As Record 4 MLB FA’s Accept Qualifying Offer

The post Grass Not Always Greener As Record 4 MLB FA’s Accept Qualifying Offer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FILE – New York Yankees’ Trent Grisham celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Aug. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Not much more than some shadow-boxing has been going on in the early stages of MLB free agency. Perhaps the most significant development thus far has been the aceeptance of the qualifying offer by a record four free agents. Thirteen players were extended qualifying offers, which guarantee draft pick compensation to the clubs that lose such players. This year, the qualifying offer guaranteed the player $22.025 million on a one-year contract, not an insignificant amount on a short-term deal. Still, players extended such offers are generally thought to be able to command more in terms of dollars and years on the open market. This time around, a unique set of circumstances made the prospective free agents think twice about shopping their wares to the rest of the league. The biggest macro-level factor in play is the state of the sport’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which expires after the 2026 season. Will clubs be less likely to commit years and dollars this offseason when there is real doubt as to whether a full season will be played in 2027? And do players believe that a new labor agreement might include incentives for all 30 clubs to spend more on talent, and want to re-enter free agency next winter? But on a micro level, perhaps these four players – Yankees’ CF Trent Grisham, Tigers’ 2B Gleyber Torres, Brewers’ RHP Brandon Woodruff and Cubs’ LHP Shota Imanaga – just might have somewhat simpler motives in play. They’ve had success for their current clubs, and all four teams…