Golf’s Grass League Stakes New Ground With Las Vegas Franchise

Players compete at an event earlier this year at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. Grass League Las Vegas is the latest market to bet big on the potential for par-3 primetime golf. The Grass League – an up-and-coming high stakes competition that blends professional and amateur golfers in a team-centered format — has awarded its next expansion franchise to Las Vegas. The franchise was acquired for $1 million by The Sports Group Endeavors, as golf becomes the latest sport to call Las Vegas home. In the past decade, Las Vegas has added the Raiders (NFL), Golden Knights (NHL), Aces (WNBA), and the city will soon bring in the Athletics (MLB). The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the Grass League, which is set to cap its season with the GL Championship Dec. 5-6 at its flagship host site: Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. The league said it is exploring options for a dedicated home course in the Las Vegas market. "Las Vegas is becoming one of the most exciting sports cities in the world, and we believe the Action can grow into a franchise that reflects the energy, competition, and creativity that define this market," said SG Ellison, who is part of the ownership group and has built one of the largest Taco Bell franchise networks in the country (including a significant presence in Las Vegas). "We look forward to building a team that the community can rally behind and that showcases the future of the sport." Joining Ellison in the Action's ownership group are AQ Shipley, a 12-year NFL veteran who's now a radio analyst for the Arizona Cardinals; Brandon Stein, who has led real estate development in the Las Vegas region for more than two decades; and former TaylorMade, adidas and Taco Bell…