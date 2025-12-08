The post Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. announces a $30M stock buyback program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc., a digital asset treasury company, has announced that its board approved a stock buyback of up to $30 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share. The stock repurchase program will be in place for up to 12 months. The company states that repurchases will be made from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, at management’s discretion. Hyperliquid cites providing investors with access to HYPE as the initiative According to Hyperliquid, the actual timing, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion. It will also depend on several factors, including the market price of HSI’s common stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal requirements. Company CEO David Schamis stated that the repurchase is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and increasing the exposure of each share to Hyperliquid’s ecosystem native token HYPE through capital operations. David Schamis stated, “We are fully committed to maximizing shareholder value through disciplined execution of our treasury strategy. Our primary objective is providing investors with efficient access to HYPE, the native token of the dominant Hyperliquid eco-system. We will use our cash to increase our shareholders’ per-share exposure to HYPE in the most efficient way possible.” However, the company cannot guarantee the final number of shares repurchased, and the repurchase program may be extended, suspended, or terminated at any time at the company’s discretion without further notice. Additionally, Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. is the core of the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Hyperion DeFi recently announced the receipt of a Kinetiq airdrop and a partnership with Native Markets. The company reports assert that these changes should make HYPE tokens more valuable and easier to trade. The company has also taken steps to expand its holdings, purchasing an…

