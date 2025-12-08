How an AI Wiz Used ChatGPT to Turn the Tables on a Scammer

In brief A Delhi IT worker claims he used ChatGPT to build a fake payment site that captured a scammer's location and photo during an "army transfer" fraud attempt. The Reddit post went viral after the scammer allegedly panicked and begged for mercy once confronted with his own data. Other Reddit users replicated the technique and confirmed the AI-generated code could work, underscoring how generative tools are reshaping DIY scambaiting. When a message popped up on his phone from a number claiming to be from a former college contact, a Delhi-based information technology professional was initially intrigued. The sender, posing as an Indian Administrative Service officer, claimed a friend in the paramilitary forces was being transferred and needed to liquidate high-end furniture and appliances "dirt cheap." It was a classic "army transfer" fraud, a pervasive digital grift in India. But instead of blocking the number or falling victim to the scheme, the target claims that he decided to turn the tables using the very technology often accused of aiding cybercriminals: artificial intelligence. Scamming a scammer According to a detailed account posted on Reddit, the user, known by the handle u/RailfanHS, used OpenAI's ChatGPT to "vibe code" a tracking website. The trap successfully harvested the scammer's location and a photograph of his face, leading to a dramatic digital confrontation where the fraudster reportedly begged for mercy. While the identity of the Reddit user could not be independently verified, and the specific individual remains anonymous, the technical method described in the post has been scrutinized and validated by the platform's community of developers and AI enthusiasts. The incident highlights a growing trend of "scambaiting"—vigilante justice where tech-savvy people bait fraudsters to waste their time or expose their operations—evolving with the aid of generative AI. ﻿ The encounter, which was widely publicized in…