The post Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The anticipated update to the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin Core v30.0, has been officially released and is available for download to node operators. According to release notes shared by Bitcoin Core, the update brings performance improvements and bug fixes. However, many devs and Bitcoin supporters are opposing an update to OP_RETURN, which lets users attach data of up to 100,000 bytes (100KB) instead of the previous 83 byte limit. What are the major changes in Bitcoin Core v30.0? One of the major updates in Bitcoin Core is lower default fees. Nodes can relay transactions between peers with fees as low as 0.1 sat/vB. Miners, on the other hand, will be able to include transactions in the next block with a minimum fee of 0.001 sat/vB. OP_RETURN, which lets Bitcoin users attach data, like special messages, has more room to attach data, from 83 bytes to 100KB. OP_RETURN has multiple outputs instead of the previous single output. The increase in data limit lets users attach hashes, certificates, or even art metadata. Moreover, Bitcoin Core v30.0 no longer supports BDB wallets. Users must migrate to descriptor wallets, which are safer and easier to back up. Wallet commands such as importwallet and dumpwallet are also gone. The update also brings TRUC transactions, which avoid transaction conflicts while they wait for confirmation. Another new command is bitcoin, which simplifies how node operators and miners interact with Bitcoin Core. Also, typing bitcoin node, bitcoin gui, or bitcoin rpc replaces multiple older commands. Miners can connect directly to Bitcoin Core with an experimental PC Mining Interface, which works through local sockets, making block template requests faster. The graphical user interface (GUI) received multiple updates as well. The graphical toolkit was updated from Qt5 to Qt6. Dark mode for Windows users is now supported, and on macOS, the…

The post Monero (XMR) Enhances Security with GUI 0.18.4.3 ‘Fluorine Fermi’ Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Oct 09, 2025 17:54 Monero (XMR) releases GUI 0.18.4.3, enhancing security against spy nodes. Key updates include Ledger Flex support and P2Pool improvements. Monero (XMR), the privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has announced the release of its latest graphical user interface (GUI) version 0.18.4.3, dubbed ‘Fluorine Fermi’. This update is highly recommended for users as it significantly enhances protection against spy nodes, particularly for those operating a local node, according to the official Monero blog post. Key Features of the New Release The new Monero GUI version introduces several vital updates to improve user experience and security. Among the highlights is the support for Ledger Flex, which broadens the compatibility of Monero wallets with hardware solutions. The update also includes a significant upgrade to Qt 5.15.17 and the P2Pool to version 4.11, bringing enhanced performance and reliability. In addition to these improvements, the release addresses minor bug fixes, ensuring a smoother operation for users. The development of this release was a collaborative effort involving four contributors, resulting in 18 commits and 61 new lines of code. Technical Details and Verification Users can access the complete list of changes and the source code on GitHub. The new binaries are available for download from the Monero Downloads page. To ensure the integrity of the downloaded files, users are encouraged to verify the files using the provided SHA256 hashes. A GPG-signed list of these hashes is accessible, which users should cross-check against the source code’s GPG key. Monero provides detailed guides for verifying binaries on different operating systems, including a beginner’s guide for Windows and an advanced guide for Linux, Mac, or Windows command line users. Community Contributions The Monero community continues to play a pivotal role in the project’s development. The latest update acknowledges the…

The post Monero (XMR) Enhances Privacy with New GUI Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Aug 26, 2025 17:24 Monero (XMR) releases GUI 0.18.4.2 ‘Fluorine Fermi’, addressing a privacy leak and introducing new features. The update is essential for users concerned about security. Monero (XMR), the renowned privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has launched version 0.18.4.2 of its graphical user interface (GUI) software, titled ‘Fluorine Fermi’. This update is pivotal as it addresses a critical privacy leak when utilizing a potentially malicious remote node, according to the official announcement. Key Features and Fixes The latest release introduces several enhancements and bug fixes. Most notably, it resolves a privacy leak issue that could arise when interacting with a compromised remote node. Among the other updates are the introduction of background synchronization when the application is locked, improvements to the P2Pool, and the addition of a P2Pool nano sidechain. Furthermore, the update addresses a Linux permission bug, ensuring smoother operation across platforms. These additions aim to enhance the overall security and functionality of the Monero network, which is critical for users prioritizing privacy and decentralization. Community Contributions This release is the result of collaborative efforts by seven contributors, culminating in 12 commits and 290 new lines of code. The developers involved include luigi1111, tobtoht, nahuhh, j-berman, SChernykh, selsta, and xihuwenhua. Their collective work underscores the community-driven nature of Monero’s development. Downloading and Verification Users can download the new binaries from Monero’s official downloads page. To ensure security, Monero provides SHA256 hashes for the files, and users are encouraged to verify these against a GPG-signed list available on Monero’s website. This verification process is crucial to confirm the integrity and authenticity of the downloaded files. Monero also offers detailed guides for verifying binaries on different operating systems, catering to both beginners and advanced users. This step is recommended to maintain the…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.