HAI to Czech Koruna Conversion Table
HAI to CZK Conversion Table
- 1 HAI0.14 CZK
- 2 HAI0.28 CZK
- 3 HAI0.41 CZK
- 4 HAI0.55 CZK
- 5 HAI0.69 CZK
- 6 HAI0.83 CZK
- 7 HAI0.96 CZK
- 8 HAI1.10 CZK
- 9 HAI1.24 CZK
- 10 HAI1.38 CZK
- 50 HAI6.88 CZK
- 100 HAI13.76 CZK
- 1,000 HAI137.61 CZK
- 5,000 HAI688.05 CZK
- 10,000 HAI1,376.10 CZK
The table above displays real-time HAI to Czech Koruna (HAI to CZK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HAI to 10,000 HAI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HAI amounts using the latest CZK market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HAI to CZK amounts, please use the tool converter above.
CZK to HAI Conversion Table
- 1 CZK7.266 HAI
- 2 CZK14.53 HAI
- 3 CZK21.80 HAI
- 4 CZK29.067 HAI
- 5 CZK36.33 HAI
- 6 CZK43.60 HAI
- 7 CZK50.86 HAI
- 8 CZK58.13 HAI
- 9 CZK65.40 HAI
- 10 CZK72.66 HAI
- 50 CZK363.3 HAI
- 100 CZK726.6 HAI
- 1,000 CZK7,266 HAI
- 5,000 CZK36,334 HAI
- 10,000 CZK72,669 HAI
The table above shows real-time Czech Koruna to HAI (CZK to HAI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 CZK to 10,000 CZK. It serves as a quick reference to see how much HAI you can get at current rates based on commonly used CZK amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
HAI (HAI) is currently trading at Kč 0.14 CZK , reflecting a -0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Kč1.42M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Kč114.64M CZK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated HAI Price page.
17.25B CZK
Circulation Supply
1.42M
24-Hour Trading Volume
114.64M CZK
Market Cap
-0.32%
Price Change (1D)
Kč 0.006706
24H High
Kč 0.006564
24H Low
The HAI to CZK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track HAI's fluctuations against CZK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current HAI price.
HAI to CZK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HAI = 0.14 CZK | 1 CZK = 7.266 HAI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HAI to CZK is 0.14 CZK.
Buying 5 HAI will cost 0.69 CZK and 10 HAI is valued at 1.38 CZK.
1 CZK can be traded for 7.266 HAI.
50 CZK can be converted to 363.3 HAI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HAI to CZK has changed by -0.80% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.32%, reaching a high of 0.13881074623731188 CZK and a low of 0.13587141937096855 CZK.
One month ago, the value of 1 HAI was 0.14206056537826892 CZK, which represents a -3.14% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HAI has changed by -0.030635237761888093 CZK, resulting in a -18.22% change in its value.
All About HAI (HAI)
Now that you have calculated the price of HAI (HAI), you can learn more about HAI directly at MEXC. Learn about HAI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy HAI, trading pairs, and more.
HAI to CZK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, HAI (HAI) has fluctuated between 0.13587141937096855 CZK and 0.13881074623731188 CZK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.13587141937096855 CZK to a high of 0.13881074623731188 CZK. You can view detailed HAI to CZK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Low
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Average
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Kč 0
|Volatility
|+2.12%
|+2.12%
|+13.72%
|+45.79%
|Change
|-0.76%
|-0.79%
|-3.13%
|-18.21%
HAI Price Forecast in CZK for 2026 and 2030
HAI’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HAI to CZK forecasts for the coming years:
HAI Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, HAI could reach approximately Kč0.14 CZK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HAI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HAI may rise to around Kč0.18 CZK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our HAI Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HAI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
HAI/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of HAI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where HAI is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell HAI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore HAI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of HAI futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy HAI
Looking to add HAI to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy HAI › or Get started now ›
HAI and CZK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
HAI (HAI) vs USD: Market Comparison
HAI Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.006648
- 7-Day Change: -0.80%
- 30-Day Trend: -3.14%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HAI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to CZK, the USD price of HAI remains the primary market benchmark.
[HAI Price] [HAI to USD]
Czech Koruna (CZK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (CZK/USD): 0.048312796368810224
- 7-Day Change: +0.61%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.61%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger CZK means you will pay less to get the same amount of HAI.
- A weaker CZK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy HAI securely with CZK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the HAI to CZK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between HAI (HAI) and Czech Koruna (CZK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HAI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HAI to CZK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CZK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. CZK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CZK's strength. When CZK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HAI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like HAI, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HAI may rise, impacting its conversion to CZK.
Convert HAI to CZK Instantly
Use our real-time HAI to CZK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HAI to CZK?
Enter the Amount of HAI
Start by entering how much HAI you want to convert into CZK using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HAI to CZK Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HAI to CZK exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HAI and CZK.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add HAI to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HAI with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HAI to CZK exchange rate calculated?
The HAI to CZK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HAI (often in USD or USDT), converted to CZK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HAI to CZK rate change so frequently?
HAI to CZK rate changes so frequently because both HAI and Czech Koruna are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HAI to CZK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HAI to CZK rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HAI to CZK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HAI to CZK or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HAI to CZK conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HAI against CZK over time?
You can understand the HAI against CZK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HAI to CZK rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CZK, impacting the conversion rate even if HAI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HAI to CZK exchange rate?
HAI halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HAI to CZK rate.
Can I compare the HAI to CZK rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HAI to CZK rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HAI to CZK rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the HAI price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HAI to CZK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but CZK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HAI to CZK price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences HAI and the Czech Koruna?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both HAI and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HAI to CZK and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your CZK into HAI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HAI to CZK a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HAI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HAI to CZK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HAI to CZK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen CZK against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HAI to CZK rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.