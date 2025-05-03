What is HAI (HAI)

Hacken is a leading provider of cybersecurity consulting services that serves the needs of clients such as crypto exchanges, sharing economy businesses, government agencies, airlines, etc. Hacken Token is a native token that powers most of the activities with the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees as well as purchasing additional services within the Hacken Ecosystem including corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services.

1 HAI to VND ₫ 498.9324 1 HAI to AUD A$ 0.029388 1 HAI to GBP ￡ 0.01422 1 HAI to EUR € 0.0166848 1 HAI to USD $ 0.01896 1 HAI to MYR RM 0.0809592 1 HAI to TRY ₺ 0.7292016 1 HAI to JPY ¥ 2.7457872 1 HAI to RUB ₽ 1.5723528 1 HAI to INR ₹ 1.6024992 1 HAI to IDR Rp 310.8196224 1 HAI to KRW ₩ 26.5546176 1 HAI to PHP ₱ 1.05228 1 HAI to EGP ￡E. 0.9618408 1 HAI to BRL R$ 0.107124 1 HAI to CAD C$ 0.0261648 1 HAI to BDT ৳ 2.311224 1 HAI to NGN ₦ 30.4821816 1 HAI to UAH ₴ 0.788736 1 HAI to VES Bs 1.66848 1 HAI to PKR Rs 5.3452032 1 HAI to KZT ₸ 9.8186256 1 HAI to THB ฿ 0.627576 1 HAI to TWD NT$ 0.5822616 1 HAI to AED د.إ 0.0695832 1 HAI to CHF Fr 0.0155472 1 HAI to HKD HK$ 0.14694 1 HAI to MAD .د.م 0.1755696 1 HAI to MXN $ 0.3712368

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HAI What is the price of HAI (HAI) today? The live price of HAI (HAI) is 0.01896 USD . What is the market cap of HAI (HAI)? The current market cap of HAI is $ 15.80M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HAI by its real-time market price of 0.01896 USD . What is the circulating supply of HAI (HAI)? The current circulating supply of HAI (HAI) is 833.53M USD . What was the highest price of HAI (HAI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of HAI (HAI) is 0.4813 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of HAI (HAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of HAI (HAI) is $ 4.99M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

