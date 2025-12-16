The post Korea’s Woori Bank Displaying Bitcoin Price in Its Trading Room appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Woori Bank makes a crucial statement by demonstrating Bitcoin prices in its Seoul dealing room. This marks further integration of TradFi and crypto and a significant advancement in the firm’s crypto push. Hana Financial Group and Dunamu signed an agreement to introduce blockchain technology to services such as overseas remittances. On Dec. 5, South Korean multinational financial institution Woori Bank announced that it had begun to display the prices of Bitcoin BTC $91 264 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $1.82 T Vol. 24h: $44.61 B in its main trading room in Seoul. It included won-dollar exchange rates and stock market data alongside. Woori Bank Demonstrates Crypto Interest The trading room is a meeting place for market makers, where frontline trading of foreign exchange, bonds, and derivatives takes place. An official of the bank noted that the initiative is in response to the growing prominence of crypto. “As digital assets continue to grow in prominence and influence in global financial markets, we determined that they should be monitored as a key indicator to better read overall market trends,” the Woori Bank official stated. Interestingly, the financial ecosystem has been seeing a subtle push towards the integration of the Traditional Finance (TradFi) system and digital asset markets. There have been quite a number of alliances set to spark such integrations. Recently, American crypto exchange Kraken signed a strategic partnership deal with Deutsche Börse to bridge TradFi and crypto. Together, they intend to engage in trading, custody, settlement, collateral management, and tokenized assets. Similarly, Hana Financial Group and Dunamu signed an agreement recently to introduce blockchain technology to services such as overseas remittances. Woori Bank is yet to hint at an alliance with a crypto company, but its announcement signals deep interest in the digital asset world. Spot Crypto ETFs Bridges…

Woori Bank has installed Bitcoin price displays in its main trading room in Seoul. The cryptocurrency now appears alongside traditional financial indicators, including the won-dollar exchange rate and stock market data.The development represents the first instance of a South Korean commercial bank incorporating crypto pricing into its frontline dealing environment. Traders who handle foreign exchange, bonds, and derivatives now have direct access to real-time Bitcoin data.Bitcoin price display, Source: XA bank official explained the rationale behind the integration. Digital assets have gained significant influence in global financial markets. Bitcoin serves as an important signal for broader market sentiment. The bank views cryptocurrency monitoring as essential for understanding overall market trends.Banking Sector Embraces Digital Asset InfrastructureThe Korean banking industry is expanding its involvement in digital asset services. Hana Financial Group partnered with Dunamu this week. Dunamu operates the Upbit exchange. The collaboration will bring blockchain technology into various banking services. These include overseas remittances and financial data systems.Woori Bank has not yet announced a formal exchange partnership. However, senior executives have consistently indicated plans to enter the digital asset space. CEO Jung Jin-wan addressed the topic in October. He described payments and digital asset ecosystems as increasingly interconnected. The executive suggested the sector could generate new revenue streams for traditional banks.Regulatory developments are creating clearer frameworks for institutional involvement. The government and the ruling Democratic Party are reviewing a proposal for a stablecoin. The plan would limit won-based stablecoin issuance to bank-led consortia. Banks would need to hold majority ownership in these arrangements. If passed, major lenders like Woori could become central players in stablecoin markets.Retail Investors Drive Crypto ActivitySouth Korean retail investors demonstrated a strong appetite for digital assets during the recent Chuseok holiday period. Between October 3 and 9, investors allocated $1.24 billion to US tech and crypto-linked assets. Local markets remained closed during this period.Leveraged ETFs attracted substantial capital. High-growth stocks also drew significant interest. Traders attempted to capitalize on the momentum on Wall Street. Optimism about the US tech sector's resilience and potential domestic stimulus measures fueled the surge in trading.South Korea announced plans for comprehensive cryptocurrency transaction monitoring last week. The country will expand its travel rule requirements to cover smaller transactions. The new threshold applies to transfers of less than 1 million won, approximately $680.Current regulations allow users to avoid identity verification by splitting transfers into smaller amounts. The updated rules will close this loophole. All transactions will require proper identification, regardless of the transaction size.

