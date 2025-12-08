Prompt Engineering Urges ‘Legal Clearance Prompting’ As A Vital Technique To Protect From Getting Jammed Up By AI Unlawful Responses

The post Prompt Engineering Urges ‘Legal Clearance Prompting’ As A Vital Technique To Protect From Getting Jammed Up By AI Unlawful Responses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prompt engineering welcomes a new prompting technique that aids in being legally mindful and could be a bit of a lifesaver. getty In today’s column, I examine a new technique in prompt engineering that provides a powerful way to keep out of trouble when relying on generative AI and large language models (LLMs) as your overall oracle for answers to all manner of questions. This has to do with being legally mindful as a prudent personal strategy. The idea is that you give the AI an initiator prompt that gets it to identify potential legal ramifications for the responses that are being generated. Doing so can be a bit of a lifesaver or at least be a handy heads-up that otherwise might not have been at the top of mind. You see, lots of answers could contain unstated legal implications, and you wouldn’t have thought about whether there are any lawful ramifications associated with the matter at hand. For example, suppose you were to innocently ask AI for some instructions on how to fly a drone. The AI would undoubtedly provide such instructions. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to you, flying your drone in certain circumstances and jurisdictions might be against the law (i.e., not flying after midnight, not flying over school grounds, and so on). All you would have in hand is an indication of physically flying the drone. By giving the AI a special prompt, the LLM will inform you about legal aspects that might be pertinent to the questions and answers of your AI-based dialogue. I provide you with a template for this special prompting that you can readily use whenever desired. It is known as the Legal Clearance prompt. Let’s talk about it. This analysis of AI breakthroughs is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest…