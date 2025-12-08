Paraguay Bitcoin Mining Boom Tests 100% Green Energy Capacity

The post Paraguay Bitcoin Mining Boom Tests 100% Green Energy Capacity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HIVE Digital Technologies recently completed a major expansion of its hydro-powered mining facility in Paraguay The company reports it now contributes over 24 EH/s (exahash per second) to the global Bitcoin network and has generated 289 BTC in October alone Paraguayan Industrial Union (UIP) has warned that if mining demand continues rising unchecked, the country’s power grid could collapse as early as 2029 HIVE Digital Technologies, one of the largest Bitcoin miners globally, recently completed a major expansion of its hydro-powered mining facility in Paraguay, bringing the site’s total capacity to 300 MW. The company reports it now contributes over 24 EH/s (exahash per second) to the global Bitcoin network and has generated 289 BTC in October alone. It also posted its highest-ever quarterly earnings at $87.3 million, which is nearly quadruple last year’s figure, with its growth in Paraguay and increased mining power being the main drivers. Management now states that the business is on track to generate close to $400 million a year from Bitcoin mining, keeping about 50 cents of every dollar in profit after paying for electricity. Related: Bitcoin Miners Face Crackdown After Stealing US$1B in Electricity From Malaysia’s Grid HIVE’s Yguazú mine draws electricity from the massive Itaipú Dam hydroelectric plant, giving it access to clean and cheap energy, which is a big part of Paraguay’s appeal to crypto miners. In fact, crypto mining in the country currently operates under a legal framework that treats it as an industrial activity. Because Paraguay is growing so fast and runs mostly on clean hydropower, it’s getting a reputation as a green crypto mining haven for Bitcoin miners. As such, the country is now pulling in big investments from abroad and turning into a key spot for global mining operations. The hidden costs However, not all locals share…