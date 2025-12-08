HIVE to Danish Krone Conversion Table
- 1 HIVE0.65 DKK
- 2 HIVE1.31 DKK
- 3 HIVE1.96 DKK
- 4 HIVE2.62 DKK
- 5 HIVE3.27 DKK
- 6 HIVE3.92 DKK
- 7 HIVE4.58 DKK
- 8 HIVE5.23 DKK
- 9 HIVE5.89 DKK
- 10 HIVE6.54 DKK
- 50 HIVE32.71 DKK
- 100 HIVE65.41 DKK
- 1,000 HIVE654.12 DKK
- 5,000 HIVE3,270.60 DKK
- 10,000 HIVE6,541.20 DKK
The table above displays real-time HIVE to Danish Krone (HIVE to DKK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HIVE to 10,000 HIVE. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HIVE amounts using the latest DKK market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HIVE to DKK amounts, please use the tool converter above.
DKK to HIVE Conversion Table
- 1 DKK1.528 HIVE
- 2 DKK3.0575 HIVE
- 3 DKK4.586 HIVE
- 4 DKK6.115 HIVE
- 5 DKK7.643 HIVE
- 6 DKK9.172 HIVE
- 7 DKK10.70 HIVE
- 8 DKK12.23 HIVE
- 9 DKK13.75 HIVE
- 10 DKK15.28 HIVE
- 50 DKK76.43 HIVE
- 100 DKK152.8 HIVE
- 1,000 DKK1,528 HIVE
- 5,000 DKK7,643 HIVE
- 10,000 DKK15,287 HIVE
The table above shows real-time Danish Krone to HIVE (DKK to HIVE) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 DKK to 10,000 DKK. It serves as a quick reference to see how much HIVE you can get at current rates based on commonly used DKK amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
HIVE (HIVE) is currently trading at kr 0.65 DKK , reflecting a -1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at kr1.49M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of kr329.39M DKK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated HIVE Price page.
3.23B DKK
Circulation Supply
1.49M
24-Hour Trading Volume
329.39M DKK
Market Cap
-1.06%
Price Change (1D)
kr 0.105
24H High
kr 0.101
24H Low
The HIVE to DKK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track HIVE's fluctuations against DKK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current HIVE price.
HIVE to DKK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HIVE = 0.65 DKK | 1 DKK = 1.528 HIVE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HIVE to DKK is 0.65 DKK.
Buying 5 HIVE will cost 3.27 DKK and 10 HIVE is valued at 6.54 DKK.
1 DKK can be traded for 1.528 HIVE.
50 DKK can be converted to 76.43 HIVE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HIVE to DKK has changed by +0.99% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.06%, reaching a high of 0.6733591125419933 DKK and a low of 0.6477073368261079 DKK.
One month ago, the value of 1 HIVE was 0.7663467995120781 DKK, which represents a -14.66% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HIVE has changed by -0.6836198228283475 DKK, resulting in a -51.13% change in its value.
All About HIVE (HIVE)
Now that you have calculated the price of HIVE (HIVE), you can learn more about HIVE directly at MEXC. Learn about HIVE past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy HIVE, trading pairs, and more.
HIVE to DKK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, HIVE (HIVE) has fluctuated between 0.6477073368261079 DKK and 0.6733591125419933 DKK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.6335988601823709 DKK to a high of 0.7034999490081588 DKK. You can view detailed HIVE to DKK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|kr 0.64
|kr 0.64
|kr 0.89
|kr 1.34
|Low
|kr 0.64
|kr 0.57
|kr 0.57
|kr 0.38
|Average
|kr 0.64
|kr 0.64
|kr 0.64
|kr 0.89
|Volatility
|+3.90%
|+10.80%
|+38.44%
|+73.14%
|Change
|-0.48%
|+1.09%
|-14.57%
|-51.07%
HIVE Price Forecast in DKK for 2026 and 2030
HIVE’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HIVE to DKK forecasts for the coming years:
HIVE Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, HIVE could reach approximately kr0.69 DKK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HIVE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HIVE may rise to around kr0.83 DKK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our HIVE Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HIVE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
HIVE/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of HIVE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where HIVE is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell HIVE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
HIVEUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore HIVE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of HIVE futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy HIVE
Looking to add HIVE to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy HIVE › or Get started now ›
HIVE and DKK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
HIVE (HIVE) vs USD: Market Comparison
HIVE Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.102
- 7-Day Change: +0.99%
- 30-Day Trend: -14.66%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HIVE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to DKK, the USD price of HIVE remains the primary market benchmark.
[HIVE Price] [HIVE to USD]
Danish Krone (DKK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (DKK/USD): 0.15590967840510636
- 7-Day Change: +0.80%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.80%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger DKK means you will pay less to get the same amount of HIVE.
- A weaker DKK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy HIVE securely with DKK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the HIVE to DKK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between HIVE (HIVE) and Danish Krone (DKK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HIVE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HIVE to DKK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and DKK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. DKK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence DKK's strength. When DKK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HIVE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like HIVE, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HIVE may rise, impacting its conversion to DKK.
Convert HIVE to DKK Instantly
Use our real-time HIVE to DKK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HIVE to DKK?
Enter the Amount of HIVE
Start by entering how much HIVE you want to convert into DKK using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HIVE to DKK Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HIVE to DKK exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HIVE and DKK.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add HIVE to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HIVE with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HIVE to DKK exchange rate calculated?
The HIVE to DKK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HIVE (often in USD or USDT), converted to DKK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HIVE to DKK rate change so frequently?
HIVE to DKK rate changes so frequently because both HIVE and Danish Krone are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HIVE to DKK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HIVE to DKK rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HIVE to DKK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HIVE to DKK or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HIVE to DKK conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HIVE against DKK over time?
You can understand the HIVE against DKK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HIVE to DKK rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken DKK, impacting the conversion rate even if HIVE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HIVE to DKK exchange rate?
HIVE halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HIVE to DKK rate.
Can I compare the HIVE to DKK rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HIVE to DKK rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HIVE to DKK rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the HIVE price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HIVE to DKK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but DKK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HIVE to DKK price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences HIVE and the Danish Krone?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both HIVE and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HIVE to DKK and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your DKK into HIVE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HIVE to DKK a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HIVE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HIVE to DKK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HIVE to DKK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen DKK against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HIVE to DKK rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
HIVE News and Market Updates
HIVE Unveils $300M Share Sale Program to Boost Financial Flexibility
TLDR HIVE Digital Technologies has launched an at-the-market equity program to raise up to $300 million. The program allows HIVE to sell shares through banks like KBW, Stifel, and Cantor Fitzgerald at market prices. HIVE’s new equity program provides financial flexibility and runs until the company reaches the $300 million limit. The company continues its [...] The post HIVE Unveils $300M Share Sale Program to Boost Financial Flexibility appeared first on Blockonomi.2025/11/27
Top Crypto to Invest In: Blazpay Becomes Best Crypto Presale Platform While Core & Hive Gain Attention
The race for the next presale cryptocurrency is heating up as investors search for the best crypto presale platform to position themselves before 2025’s major market breakout. Blazpay has surged ahead with an accelerating Phase 4 presale, while Core and Hive attract renewed interest for their utility-driven ecosystems. With market conditions tightening and early-stage tokens […] The post Top Crypto to Invest In: Blazpay Becomes Best Crypto Presale Platform While Core & Hive Gain Attention appeared first on TechBullion.2025/11/27
Bitcoin, Ether, Solana Treasuries Lead Crypto Stock Slump; NAKA, MTPLF, HSDT Slide Over 10%
The post Bitcoin, Ether, Solana Treasuries Lead Crypto Stock Slump; NAKA, MTPLF, HSDT Slide Over 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-related stocks started December lower as bitcoin BTC$86,498.72 tumbled toward $84,000 during U.S. morning hours. Shares of Coinbase (COIN), Gemini (GEMI) and Galaxy Digital (GLXY) declined nearly 6%. Crypto mining stocks were also hit, with MARA Holdings (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Hive Digital (HIVE) falling 7%-9%. Bitcoin treasury play Strategy (MSTR) slid 11% to its lowest level since October 2024 after revealing a new $1.44 billion cash reserve and slashing its 2025 profit outlook. Other crypto treasury bets also slumped. American depositary receipts of Metaplanet (MTPLF), a Japan-listed corporate BTC holder, declined 10%, while KindlyMD (NAKA) fell 9.9% and American Bitcoin (ABTC) lost 6.7%. Ether-focused BitMine (BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming (SBET) slumped more than 10%, while Solana-centric companies DeFi Development (DFDV) and Solana Company (HSDT) also suffered double-digit losses. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, dropped almost 1% in the early minutes of the session, and the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3%. The sector-wide pullback came amid renewed interest-rate hike signals from the Bank of Japan, catching many traders flat-footed, said Paul Howard, senior director at trading firm Wincent. “The potential rate hike news from BoJ took many in the markets by surprise and led to a pulldown in risk assets generally overnight,” Howard said in a Telegram message. “Cryptocurrency continues to be the risk-on asset class and a bellwether of macro-economic events 24/7.” Read more: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP Slide as December Begins With ‘Yearn Incident’ Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/12/01/digital-asset-treasuries-lead-crypto-stock-sell-off-as-bitcoin-falls-to-usd84k2025/12/02
Paraguay Bitcoin Mining Boom Tests 100% Green Energy Capacity
The post Paraguay Bitcoin Mining Boom Tests 100% Green Energy Capacity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HIVE Digital Technologies recently completed a major expansion of its hydro-powered mining facility in Paraguay The company reports it now contributes over 24 EH/s (exahash per second) to the global Bitcoin network and has generated 289 BTC in October alone Paraguayan Industrial Union (UIP) has warned that if mining demand continues rising unchecked, the country’s power grid could collapse as early as 2029 HIVE Digital Technologies, one of the largest Bitcoin miners globally, recently completed a major expansion of its hydro-powered mining facility in Paraguay, bringing the site’s total capacity to 300 MW. The company reports it now contributes over 24 EH/s (exahash per second) to the global Bitcoin network and has generated 289 BTC in October alone. It also posted its highest-ever quarterly earnings at $87.3 million, which is nearly quadruple last year’s figure, with its growth in Paraguay and increased mining power being the main drivers. Management now states that the business is on track to generate close to $400 million a year from Bitcoin mining, keeping about 50 cents of every dollar in profit after paying for electricity. Related: Bitcoin Miners Face Crackdown After Stealing US$1B in Electricity From Malaysia’s Grid HIVE’s Yguazú mine draws electricity from the massive Itaipú Dam hydroelectric plant, giving it access to clean and cheap energy, which is a big part of Paraguay’s appeal to crypto miners. In fact, crypto mining in the country currently operates under a legal framework that treats it as an industrial activity. Because Paraguay is growing so fast and runs mostly on clean hydropower, it’s getting a reputation as a green crypto mining haven for Bitcoin miners. As such, the country is now pulling in big investments from abroad and turning into a key spot for global mining operations. The hidden costs However, not all locals share…2025/12/06
